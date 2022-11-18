More than 10 holiday pop-up bars to check out around metro Atlanta

Credit: Southern Proper Hospitality Group Credit: Southern Proper Hospitality Group

The Blind Pig. Once again, the Blind Pig turns into the Blind Elf for the holiday season, with festive decor and holiday-themed drinks and food. In addition to beer, wine and bubbles, look for cocktails including the Sugar Plum Fairy made with gin, lemon juice, Chandon and pink fairy dust. Inspired by 1970s dinner party classics, the food menu features dishes like cheese fondue served with garlic focaccia, green apples, and broccoli; pigs in a blanket with sweet Buffalo mustard; and maple-glazed bacon-wrapped dates. Walk in for a drink or food, or try the $54 Blind Elf Experience, which features two cocktails and two food items per person. Family-friendly reservations are available 2-4 p.m. Sundays.

5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Nov. 24 and daily Nov. 25-Dec. 30. 128 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com.

Bocado. Typically known for its burgers, Bocado will also make its mark this season with its Winter Wonder Bar, complete with nostalgic lights and other festive decor and themed cocktails like the Fezziwig Fizz made with gin, grapefruit, strawberry, lime and egg white.

4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Nov. 20-Dec. 31. 2820 Old Milton Pkwy., Alpharetta. 678-248-5223, bocadoatlanta.com.

Cherry Street Brewing. Cherry Street’s Halcyon location will be decked out with holiday decor and offering seasonal cocktails including the Mistletoe Mule and Rudolph Margarita as part of its Brewville Christmas Bar.

Nov. 28-Dec. 30. 3-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. 6640 Town Square, Alpharetta. 770-696-4929, cherrystreetbrewing.com/pages/halcyon.

Colony Square. Colony Square’s Grove Terrace will transform into the North Pole pop-up with cocktails from Establishment including the Winter Cosmo and Hotty Toddy served inside an igloo.

5-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 23. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-879-2250, colonysquare.com.

Hampton + Hudson. Bundle up and head to Hampton + Hudson for Ski Lodge pop-up, with cozy decor, a special food menu with dishes like a s’mores board, and holiday cocktails including shotskis.

6-11 p.m. Dec. 12-23. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Credit: Live! at the Battery Credit: Live! at the Battery

Live! at the Battery. Head to the Battery for Tinsel Tavern, a pop-up bar featuring an explosion of tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites and photo opportunities. The bar will also offer themed nights, including a Dancing Elves Silent Disco and an Ugly Sweater Party. Families will be welcome from 4-7 p.m. on Sundays for a visit with Santa and coloring stations.

4 p.m.-close, Dec. 1-24. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

Miracle on Monroe. One of the original holiday pop-up bars returns this season at Tapa Tapa with themed decor, music, food, activities, and cocktails like the Jingle Balls Nog and Hot Buttered Rum served in Santa mugs.

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 24. 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-481-5226, miraclepopup.com.

Ponce City Market. The mixed-use development will be home to several holiday pop-ups over the next few weeks:

The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar (Opening Nov. 22) – Biltong Bar’s The Blitzen Room is back for a third year with vintage Christmas decor and themed cocktails including Chartreuse Hot Chocolate to Frozen Egg Nog.

Holiday Social Bar on The Roof (Opening Nov. 25) – Just inside the tower lobby at RFD Social, the Holiday Social Bar will welcome guests with festive drinks and cocktails.

MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar (Opening Nov. 25) – 12 Cocktail Bar is celebrating the season with a MixMas cocktail menu with drinks like Sleigh Fuel, a spiked coffee eggnog.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com.

Credit: Santa's Secret Stache Credit: Santa's Secret Stache

Santa’s Secret ‘Stache. The creators of Santa’s Fantastical are setting up shop inside the former Goldberg’s space in Avalon for Santa’s Secret ‘Stache, which features holiday decor, themed cocktails, desserts from Milk Bar and other bakeries, and photo opportunities. The menu offers 18 cocktails including Jingle Juice, Grinch Kiss and Sleigh All Day.

3-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 31.3180 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. santasfantastical.com/secret-stache.

