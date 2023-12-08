Holiday gift suggestions for the drinks enthusiast

Koval cranberry gin liqueur. Koval’s naturally red organic cranberry gin liqueur is perfect for a holiday spritz, a mulled wine recipe or a festive highball. Bonus: The bottle looks pretty under a tree unwrapped. $30 per 750-milliliter bottle. koval-distillery.com

The Cup candle from Ticonderoga Club. This soy wax candle has scents that evoke the ingredients of the beloved Cup cocktail at Ticonderoga Club, which mixes aged rum, cognac, sherry, lemon, pineapple and mint. This is the first in a series of food- and drink-inspired candles poured by locals Lee Mayfield (Murrell’s Row Spirits) and Matty Christison (Kimball House). $30 per 8-ounce, 50-hour burn time candle. ticonderogaclub.com

George Dickel/Leopold Bros. blended rye. This collaboration blend combines Cascade Hollow traditional column-still rye and Leopold Bros. three-chamber distilled rye. The result is reminiscent of an era when heavy-bodied rye was served at bars and saloons. $109 per 750-milliliter bottle. georgedickel.com

Riedel drink-specific glassware. Developed in collaboration with spirits specialist Zane Harris, the seven crystal varieties in this set are based on traditional classic cocktail serving vessels. The pretty, sophisticated styles accommodate large cubes as well as crushed ice. Each box also comes with drink recipe suggestions. $45-$55 per two-pack. riedel.com

Jimmy Red bourbon whiskey bottled-in-bond, single-farm edition. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Charleston’s High Wire Distilling released a bottled-in-bond expression featuring single-origin 100% Jimmy Red corn bourbon aged at least four years and bottled at 100 proof. It’s packaged in hand-glazed stoneware with history and tasting notes. $299 per 750-milliliter bottle. highwiredistilling.squarespace.com, seelbachs.com

Teremana ginger-spiced paloma cocktail kit. Small-batch Teremana Distillery has put together a home bar kit for stirring up ginger-spiced palomas. Everything you need is included: a bottle of Teremana tequila, three cans of ginger beer, five limes, a bottle of grapefruit juice, a bottle of ginger syrup, a package of candied ginger and the recipe. $69.99. cocktailcourier.com

Wicked Weed Red Angel barrel-aged sour. Aged in puncheons, this is blended with 1½ pounds of fresh raspberries per gallon, and after nine months of rest on oak, another 2½ pounds of raspberries per gallon are blended in for a couple more months. It drinks like wine — bright and fruity — and tastes like the pure essence of raspberries. Golden Angel also has a similar aging and blending process with apricots. $18.99 per 500-milliliter bottle. wickedweedbrewing.com

Duck Pond Cellars’ harvest wine bundle. Committed to sustainable and organic farming, Duck Pond Cellars achieved the prestigious Natural Path certification for its minimal-intervention wines. This holiday bundle includes a pinot noir, pinot gris, rosé and chardonnay. $51.99 for four 750-milliliter bottles. duckpondcellars.com

