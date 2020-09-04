Grass VBQ to open brick-and-mortar this fall and other dining news from the week

Founder and chef Chris Hodge offers a dairy, egg and meat-free menu featuring tacos, salads, nachos, burritos and rice bowls for lunch and dinner, with breakfast and late-night offerings to come.

Tacos will include hibiscus and vegan chorizo, chicken and barbacoa beef, with locally-made tortillas. Desserts including churros and tres leches will be made by a local baker.

The 700 square-foot space will offer seating for 20 with counter service, though the focus will be on delivery and curbside pickup.

The basement bar located inside the Po’Boy Shop at 1369 Clairmont Road in Decatur is slated to re-open on Sept. 10, owner Mark Ferguson told the AJC. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, opened its basement bar section in February of this year but had to close five weeks later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of Sean’s Harvest Market at 500 Amsterdam Ave NE are set to open Sean’s Candler Park Gourmet Market at 1394 McClendon Ave. NE, in the space previously occupied by Nazeem Allayl Belly Dancing Studio, What Now Atlanta reports. The new location will focus on sandwiches, breakfast, coffee, baked goods and groceries, Sean and Amber Germain also own Sean’s Heart of the Park in Piedmont Park.

Middle Eastern restaurant Delbar in Inman Park will start serving lunch Sept. 8. With lunch, the restaurant will be open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers has closed its stall at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market, Eater Atlanta reports. The location, Grindhouse’s first, was open for 11 years. Grindhouse locations remain in Brookhaven, Piedmont Heights, Grant Park, Decatur, Athens and two locations at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Indian food chain Curry Up Now is slated to replace Botiwalla at its Alpharetta City Center location, What Now Atlanta reports. The California-based chain already has a location open in Decatur and has plans to open at Madison Yards in Reynoldstown and The Interlock in West Midtown. Botiwalla, owned by the team behind Chai Pani in Decatur, has a location remaining at Ponce City Market.

