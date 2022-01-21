Gluten-free restaurant KarmaFarm relocating and more dining news from the week

The new location at 3792 Roswell Road in Powers Ferry Square, “will be an awesome fit for us to continue KarmaFarm’s clean eating mission,” owner Scott Wilder said in a prepared statement.

This will be the second relocation for the eatery, which specializes in gluten-free and nut-free organic food. Scott Wilder and his wife, McCall, originally opened KarmaFarm in 2018 on Pharr Road in Buckhead. The restaurant relocated in 2020 to 2277 Peachtree Road in the Brookwood Hill neighborhood. The space was previously home to Linton Hopkins’ restaurant Holeman & Finch.