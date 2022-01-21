Gluten-free restaurant KarmaFarm relocating and more dining news from the week

Atlanta restaurant KarmaFarm will move to Buckhead from its current home in Brookwood Hills in the coming weeks.
The new location at 3792 Roswell Road in Powers Ferry Square, “will be an awesome fit for us to continue KarmaFarm’s clean eating mission,” owner Scott Wilder said in a prepared statement.
This will be the second relocation for the eatery, which specializes in gluten-free and nut-free organic food. Scott Wilder and his wife, McCall, originally opened KarmaFarm in 2018 on Pharr Road in Buckhead. The restaurant relocated in 2020 to 2277 Peachtree Road in the Brookwood Hill neighborhood. The space was previously home to Linton Hopkins’ restaurant Holeman & Finch.
KarmaFarm will be open in that location through Jan. 31. The space is being leased by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group.
The new location will go back to the restaurant’s “true, fast-casual roots,” Wilder said, with a focus on takeout and limited dine-in service with indoor and outdoor seating.
Atlanta restaurateur Alex Kinjo is set to open Mai Kitchen in Virginia-Highland in March, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will be located at 1040 North Highland Ave. in the former Genki Noodle and Sushi space. Mai will serve a menu of Vietnamese dishes including banh mi.
In the next couple of months, Niki Hetchkop will debut her bagel cart, Beeline Bagels, in Inman Park near the Eastside Beltline, Atlanta Magazine reports.
