Plans filed for Phipps Plaza food hall

In Atlanta, the food hall is expected to feature food brands such as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken. It will utilize a ghost kitchen model to offer sit-down dining, pick-up and local meal delivery for the Buckhead community, according to Simon Property Group’s website.

Customers will be able to mix and match food items from different vendors, paying for them in a single transaction.

“Instead of the traditional food court, we’re bringing together the world’s leading chefs to develop a unique set of culinary brands and menu items that elevate fast casual dining,” Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of C3, said in an announcement. “With Citizens at Phipps Plaza, we’ve created a food hall experience designed to be just as dynamic, flexible and creative as today’s customers. Guests can expect beautifully crafted cuisine whether they’re dining on site or ordering from one of our brands to-go.”

The food hall is part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project, which also includes a 13-story office building, Nobu hotel and restaurant, and a Life Time athletic club.

Last summer, it was announced that Novelis is relocating its corporate headquarters to the new office building, which is called One Phipps Plaza.

Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.