Claudia Martinez joins Miller Union as executive pastry chef and more dining news from the week

Claudia Martinez, who garnered praise during her stint as the pastry chef at Tiny Lou’s in the Clermont Hotel, has been named executive pastry chef at Steven Satterfield’s West Midtown restaurant Miller Union.
A Georgia-raised Venezuelan, Martinez graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2015 and worked under James Beard-nominated pastry chef Aaron Russell at Atlanta’s Restaurant Eugene. She relocated to Sweden in 2017 before coming back to Atlanta and joining the team at Atlas, then moving to Tiny Lou’s. She was named an Eater Young Gun in 2019 and in early 2020, was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef along with one of FSR Magazine’s 32 Rising Stars.
“Claudia brings fresh ideas and a true passion for creating unique menus to our team,” Satterfield said in a prepared statement. “I have been a fan of hers for a while and cannot wait to see what she does with our menu. I, and our entire team, are looking forward to working with her.”
Martinez will continue her “Café Claudia” pop-up series, working with others in the Atlanta restaurant scene to raise money for social justice organizations and serve a rotating menu of pastries on weekends.
Spiller Park Coffee is expanding with a third location this fall at the Publix-anchored Moores Mill Center in northwest Atlanta, Eater Atlanta reports. The coffee shop has existing locations in Ponce City Market and in Toco Hills.
Edgewood Pizza plans to open a location this spring in West End at 898 Oak St. SW, What Now Atlanta reports, and Itala Pizza plans to open this summer at 11720 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
Kid Cashew Wood Fire Grill, a Mediterranean-focused fast-casual concept, will open later this year at 6090 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
