Claudia Martinez joins Miller Union as executive pastry chef and more dining news from the week

A Georgia-raised Venezuelan, Martinez graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2015 and worked under James Beard-nominated pastry chef Aaron Russell at Atlanta’s Restaurant Eugene. She relocated to Sweden in 2017 before coming back to Atlanta and joining the team at Atlas, then moving to Tiny Lou’s. She was named an Eater Young Gun in 2019 and in early 2020, was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef along with one of FSR Magazine’s 32 Rising Stars.

“Claudia brings fresh ideas and a true passion for creating unique menus to our team,” Satterfield said in a prepared statement. “I have been a fan of hers for a while and cannot wait to see what she does with our menu. I, and our entire team, are looking forward to working with her.”