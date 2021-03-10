X

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen virtual restaurant lands in Alpharetta

Guy Fieri cooked meals for first responders, firefighters and others affected by Northern California wildfires last week.
Guy Fieri cooked meals for first responders, firefighters and others affected by Northern California wildfires last week.

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Restaurant News | 36 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has brought his brand of over-the-top appetizers, burgers and desserts to metro Atlanta.

Delivery-only Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen opened recently at 2335 Mansell Road in Alpharetta out of the kitchen of Bucca di Beppo restaurant.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

The menu features a variety of shareables (Bourbon Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings, Jalapeno Pig Poppers); burgers and sandwiches (Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Burger, Morgan’s Veggie Burger); entrees and salads (Chicken Parm-eroni, Italian Stallion Salad); sides (Flavortown Fries, Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese); and desserts (Cheesecake Challenge, Chocolate Whiskey Cake).

Fieri, best known for his Food Network shows “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” recently rolled out the Flavortown Kitchen ghost kitchen concept in more than 30 other states.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.