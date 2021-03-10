Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen virtual restaurant lands in Alpharetta

Delivery-only Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen opened recently at 2335 Mansell Road in Alpharetta out of the kitchen of Bucca di Beppo restaurant.

The menu features a variety of shareables (Bourbon Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings, Jalapeno Pig Poppers); burgers and sandwiches (Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Burger, Morgan’s Veggie Burger); entrees and salads (Chicken Parm-eroni, Italian Stallion Salad); sides (Flavortown Fries, Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese); and desserts (Cheesecake Challenge, Chocolate Whiskey Cake).