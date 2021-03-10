Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen virtual restaurant lands in Alpharetta

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has brought his brand of over-the-top appetizers, burgers and desserts to metro Atlanta.
Delivery-only Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen opened recently at 2335 Mansell Road in Alpharetta out of the kitchen of Bucca di Beppo restaurant.
The menu features a variety of shareables (Bourbon Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings, Jalapeno Pig Poppers); burgers and sandwiches (Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac N’ Cheese Burger, Morgan’s Veggie Burger); entrees and salads (Chicken Parm-eroni, Italian Stallion Salad); sides (Flavortown Fries, Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese); and desserts (Cheesecake Challenge, Chocolate Whiskey Cake).
Fieri, best known for his Food Network shows “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” recently rolled out the Flavortown Kitchen ghost kitchen concept in more than 30 other states.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author