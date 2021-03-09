Poco Loco burrito pop-up taking over Dish Dive space in Kirkwood

Recent burrito options have included Happy Clouds made with chicken chorizo, frijoles, borracho beans , jasmine rice and quesadilla cheese and the Grateful Dog made with smoked chicken pastor, eggs, macha stewed white beans and jack cheese.

Also on offer will be rotating provisions including smoked pineapple salsa verde, tortillas, smoked meats by the pound, and frozen doozie balls, a sweet treat of malted chocolate chip cookie dough with crunchy salt.

“The quick grab and go was already a trend before the pandemic,” Melvin said. “But it accelerated it. It adds a freshness to the industry.”

He said the cozy Kirkwood space is the perfect spot to set up shop on a more permanent basis.

“It’s too small to let egos take over, and it forces us to stay in our lanes,” he said.

He’s also excited about bringing his wife, Kristen, on board (”She’s way smarter than me,” he said), and continuing to operate the pickled vegetable business, Doux South,

Once open, the takeout only Kirkwood space will be one of two spots that Poco Loco fans will be able to snag their burritos. Melvin is also partnering with local burger eatery Farm Burger on setting up a stand in the parking lot of the forthcoming Virginia-Highland Farm Burger location.

Eventually, Melvin plans to expand with Poco Loco pop-ups at other Farm Burger locations as well as local coffee shops, with the hope of one day getting his burritos into the freezers at Whole Foods.

The Kirkwood location will start out with weekend-only hours, but will soon be open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Melvin said for now, the restaurant will stick with its “OG” method of ordering, asking customers to email orders along with their Venmo handles, but plans to make online ordering available soon.

