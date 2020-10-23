Blue Martini Lounge to open this month in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

Florida-based Blue Martini Lounge is slated to open in Buckhead at the end of the month.
Located at 3402 Piedmont Road NE, Blue Martini will open Oct. 30 for cocktails, food and live entertainment.
The beverage selection includes 26 cocktails and a selection of wine and champagne. Cocktails include the Blue Martini made with Grey Goose vodka, Bols Blue curacao, sour and orange juice as well as pomegranate, green tea; and peach martinis.
Food offerings include beef tenderloin sliders, lobster tacos, shrimp and crab dip, lollipop lamb chops, margherita flatbread and lemon pepper chicken, with a discounted happy hour menu served from 4-8 p.m.
The 11,000 square-foot space three features three bars, a lounge, stage for live entertainment, DJ booth, VIP area, dance floor and a covered patio. Interior design elements include wood and stone elements, fireplaces, banquets, high top tables and bar seating.
Blue Martini will host live music starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, rotating DJs nightly, themed nights, bottle service and reserved tables.
The Atlanta Blue Martini will join eight existing locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana and Nevada.
Grand opening festivities will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 and will feature a live band and DJ. Throughout the month of November, a dollar from each Blue Martini signature cocktail sold will be donated to Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta based nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers.
Blue Martini will be open from 4 p.m. daily. A representative for the lounge said Blue Martini will be following COVID-19 protocol and guidelines from the CDC and Georgia Department of Health. All employees are required to wear masks and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.
3402 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0166, bluemartini.com/
“Bar Rescue” star and hospitality expert Jon Taffer will open the first location of his Taffer’s Tavern Nov. 19 at 33 S. Main St. in Alpharetta.
Athens-based Monks Meadery is set to open a tasting room and retail shop early next year at 579 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
Chicken wing eatery Wing It On will open its first Georgia location next month at 8290 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will join locations in Connecticut, Alabama, New Jersey and North Carolina.
Fusion restaurant Vertigo Cafe recently opened at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta in place of Mellow Mushroom; Rapz wraps and smoothie bar will open soon at 4058 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven in place of Sugar Shack, which closed in March; and Azul’e restaurant and lounge plans to open by the end of October at 2625 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Philanthropy Bar and Grill will open next month at 2715 Loganville Hwy in Loganville, What Now Atlanta reports.
Morelli’s ice cream shop will open in the former Yogli Mogli space at 1002 North Highland Ave. NE at the beginning of next year, What Now Atlanta reports.
MORE DINING NEWS
Brezza Cucina to replace Donetto in West Midtown
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant on track to open in Buckhead in December
Iconic Atlanta restaurant Mary Mac’s Team Room to reopen next month
Slutty Vegan to open its third location this weekend on Edgewood Avenue
Mukja ready to serve Korean fried chicken in Midtown
Decatur to allow open alcohol sales to help struggling restaurants
Winter (and tax change) is coming for Roswell restaurant owners
About the Author