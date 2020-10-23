Blue Martini Lounge to open this month in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

Blue Martini's beverage list features 26 cocktails. / Courtesy of Blue Martini Lounge

Blue Martini will host live music starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, rotating DJs nightly, themed nights, bottle service and reserved tables.

The Atlanta Blue Martini will join eight existing locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana and Nevada.

Grand opening festivities will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 and will feature a live band and DJ. Throughout the month of November, a dollar from each Blue Martini signature cocktail sold will be donated to Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta based nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers.

Blue Martini will be open from 4 p.m. daily. A representative for the lounge said Blue Martini will be following COVID-19 protocol and guidelines from the CDC and Georgia Department of Health. All employees are required to wear masks and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

3402 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0166, bluemartini.com/

“Bar Rescue” star and hospitality expert Jon Taffer will open the first location of his Taffer’s Tavern Nov. 19 at 33 S. Main St. in Alpharetta.

Athens-based Monks Meadery is set to open a tasting room and retail shop early next year at 579 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Chicken wing eatery Wing It On will open its first Georgia location next month at 8290 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will join locations in Connecticut, Alabama, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Fusion restaurant Vertigo Cafe recently opened at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta in place of Mellow Mushroom; Rapz wraps and smoothie bar will open soon at 4058 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven in place of Sugar Shack, which closed in March; and Azul’e restaurant and lounge plans to open by the end of October at 2625 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Philanthropy Bar and Grill will open next month at 2715 Loganville Hwy in Loganville, What Now Atlanta reports.

Morelli’s ice cream shop will open in the former Yogli Mogli space at 1002 North Highland Ave. NE at the beginning of next year, What Now Atlanta reports.

