Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant on track to open in Buckhead this December

Following delays due to COVID-19 shutdown, Delaware-base Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant is slated to open its first Atlanta location this December.
Located at EDENS' Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE, Iron Hill Buckhead is about 70% complete, with brew tanks installed by head brewer Alex Vanderlek and his team over the weekend. The equipment, included a mash tun, heating exchange, large brewing tanks, and a grain mill, will allow the business to brew six staple beers to have on tap year-round.
The brewery will also brew about 50 seasonal brews throughout the year, including Belgians, German lagers, and American style, with the goal of producing 800-900 barrels of beer annually.
The 7,770 square-foot will offer seating for approximately 250 in the bar area and dining room, plus additional patio seating.
While the menu for each Iron Hill is different, most include a selection of appetizers, salads, soups, steaks, vegetarian sides, burgers, entrees including crab cakes and chicken pot pie and desserts. Many locations also offer kids menus and gluten allergy-friendly options.
Iron Hill will partner with Boulder, Colorado-based Bray Architecture to design the brewery and restaurant.
In addition to Delaware, Iron Hill also owns locations in states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and South Carolina.
Founded in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill was named for the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where George Washington battled the British.
An Iron Hill location slated for Dunwoody is currently on hold, according to a representative for Iron Hill.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author