Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant on track to open in Buckhead this December

Located at EDENS' Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE, Iron Hill Buckhead is about 70% complete, with brew tanks installed by head brewer Alex Vanderlek and his team over the weekend. The equipment, included a mash tun, heating exchange, large brewing tanks, and a grain mill, will allow the business to brew six staple beers to have on tap year-round.

The brewery will also brew about 50 seasonal brews throughout the year, including Belgians, German lagers, and American style, with the goal of producing 800-900 barrels of beer annually.