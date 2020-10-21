Slutty Vegan to open its third location this weekend on Edgewood Avenue

The eatery will open at 484 Edgewood Ave. SE on Oct. 24. It will be Slutty Vegan’s second opening this year, preceded by a location in Jonesboro that opened in July. A location is also planned for Birmingham, Alabama.

“We are thrilled to move into the historic Edgewood District of Atlanta," said Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan in a prepared statement. “Edgewood is the exact neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. grew up, and with his birth home being located directly behind Slutty Vegan, I know he has my back,” said Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan. “It’s a true blessing to continue opening new locations when there are so many other small businesses whose doors have closed during the global pandemic. I want to empower those business owners to never give up on their dreams and continue to fight for what they love and what I know they too can accomplish.”