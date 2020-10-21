Slutty Vegan to open its third location this weekend on Edgewood Avenue

Growing vegan burger empire Slutty Vegan is expanding again with a third location slated to open this weekend.
The eatery will open at 484 Edgewood Ave. SE on Oct. 24. It will be Slutty Vegan’s second opening this year, preceded by a location in Jonesboro that opened in July. A location is also planned for Birmingham, Alabama.
“We are thrilled to move into the historic Edgewood District of Atlanta," said Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan in a prepared statement. “Edgewood is the exact neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. grew up, and with his birth home being located directly behind Slutty Vegan, I know he has my back,” said Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan. “It’s a true blessing to continue opening new locations when there are so many other small businesses whose doors have closed during the global pandemic. I want to empower those business owners to never give up on their dreams and continue to fight for what they love and what I know they too can accomplish.”
The 2,500 square-foot Edgewood location will feature a merchandise market and an expanded menu including vegan milkshakes and desserts, as well as regular menu favorites. The restaurant will remain takeout only for now due to COVID-19, with masks required to enter and social distancing enforced.
Slutty Vegan opened its brick-and-mortar location in the West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck.
The restaurant quickly drew lines snaking down the block, offering a plant-based burger and fries menu with suggestive concoctions like the Ménage à Trois, a vegan patty loaded with vegan bacon and shrimp, and a messy mix of lettuce, tomato and special sauce.
Slutty Vegan also quickly became a fan of high-profile figures, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tyler Perry, Tamar Braxton, actress Taraji P. Henson, Da Brat and T.I.
Owner Pinky Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, including bringing Slutty Vegan burgers to National Church Residences senior care facility, offering jobs to juvenile offenders and paying the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students.
The Oct. 24 opening will feature a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. and celebrity guests. Opening day hours will be 4 p.m.-midnight.
The restaurant’s regular hours will be 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
484 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com/
