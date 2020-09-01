Black Restaurant Week Atlanta begins this Friday

Prix-fixe menus will be offered at participating restaurants including A Taste of The Island, APT 4B, Fellaship Lounge, Fin and Feathers, Krave, Lake & Oak BBQ, Supreme Burger and TasteBuddz ATL.

This year, Black Restaurant Week waived the financial participation fee for all restaurants. In addition to special menus, Black Restaurant Week is offering participants the chance to win gift cards and other prizes with Black Restaurant Week Bingo.