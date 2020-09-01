Black Restaurant Week Atlanta begins this Friday

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta is celebrating its fifth year with a focus on takeout and delivery.
The series of events under the umbrella of Black Restaurant Week runs Sept. 4-13.
The organization’s efforts “will focus on highlighting Atlanta’s Black restaurants and chefs, especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the Black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it educates consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines and dispels ethnic untruths,” according to a press release.
Prix-fixe menus will be offered at participating restaurants including A Taste of The Island, APT 4B, Fellaship Lounge, Fin and Feathers, Krave, Lake & Oak BBQ, Supreme Burger and TasteBuddz ATL.
This year, Black Restaurant Week waived the financial participation fee for all restaurants. In addition to special menus, Black Restaurant Week is offering participants the chance to win gift cards and other prizes with Black Restaurant Week Bingo.
Founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week began in Houston, Texas and has since expanded to eight cities with involvement from 270 minority businesses and professionals nationwide. Sponsors include Stella Artois, Wicked Weed Brewing and Woodford Reserve.
For a detailed list of events and participating restaurants, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-directory/
