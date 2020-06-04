X

A list of more than 300 black-owned restaurants, food businesses in metro Atlanta

Gee Smalls is co-owner and chef of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL
Gee Smalls is co-owner and chef of Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Updated June 10, 2020
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Looking to support black-owned restaurants and food businesses in metro Atlanta? Use this running list of cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, full-service and casual spots to support local black-owned businesses.

Editor's note: If there is a black-owned restaurants or food businesses in metro Atlanta missing from this list, please let us know. Please send an email to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com or yzusel@ajc.com.

Intown Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

3 Parks Wine

9 Mile Station  - Read about 9 Mile Station's patty melt

55th and Park

Afrodish Restaurant

Ann's Snack Bar  - Read about Ann's Snack Bar founder Ms. Ann

Anna’s BBQ 

Atlanta Breakfast Club - Read more about Atlanta Breakfast Club

Atlanta City Juice Bar

B's Cracklin BBQ  - Read about B's newest location and owner Bryan Furman

Bailey Wine Cellar

Bakerdude Bakery and Cafe

Ben and Jerry’s Inman Park

The Beverly Read more about The Beverly

Big Daddy’s

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks - Read more about Big Dave's Cheesesteaks' downtown location

BlackbirdRead a mini review of Blackbird

Blu Cantina

Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge

BQE Lounge

Busy Bee Cafe - Read about how Busy Bee Cafe is navigating business during the pandemic

Cafe Circa

Caffe Bella

Camicakes

CEG Bakery

CheesecakedCheck out the over-the-top milkshakes at Cheesecaked 

Clues and Cocktails

The Consulate

Crave

CRU Lounge

Daddy D’z

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken

Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies  - Read about Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies

Edgewood Pizza

Endulge Cupcakes

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas BarRead about Escobar and take a food tour of Castleberry Hill

FellashipRead more about Fellaship 

Fin and FeathersRead a mini review of Fin and Feathers

First Batch Artisan Foods

Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant

Frost BistroRead about Frost Bistro 

Grant Park Coffeehouse

Grass VBQ Joint

Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

A Haute CookieGet recipes from Haute Cookie owner Shiana White

Helen’s Hot Chicken

The Hive Buckhead

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse

IScream Ice Cream Rolls

JD’s Summerhill Variety Deli

Jamrock

Juiceheads ATL

Just Add HoneyRead about Just Add Honey and owner Brandi Shelton

Just Loaf’n Po Boys

JuTox Juice Bar

Kat’s Cafe

Kelz Kitchen

Krab QueenzRead more about Krab Queenz

Le Petite Marche

Lucky Lotus Juice

Mango’s

Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro

Miss D's Praline'sRead about the Triple Popcorn from Miss D's

Morelli’s Ice Cream

Mixx Atlanta

Nancy’s Chicago Pizza - Midtown

Negril Village

Old Lady Gang

One Love Cafe

Our Bar ATL

Panther’s Deli

Parlor - Read more about Parlor

Paschal'sRead about Paschal's fried chicken

Pin and Proper

Plant Based Pizzeria

Restaurant 10

Richards Southern FriedRead more about Richards Southern Fried and owner Todd Richards

Root Baking Co.Read about Root Baking Co. and their pivot to Pizza Jeans

Rosie’s Coffee Cafe

Slim and Husky'sRead more about Slim and Husky's

Soul Vegetarian 2

The Spinning Pie

Sublime DonutsRead more about Sublime Doughnuts

Suite Food Lounge

Sweet Cheats

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint

Sweet Auburn Seafood

Ten ATL

Terri's CafeRead about the Kitchen Sink Burger at Terri's Cafe

Tom, Dick and Hank

Triple Jay's PizzaRead more about Triple Jay's

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and PoursRead more about Twisted Soul and owner Deborah VanTrece

Urban Grind

The Wing Bar 

Woofs Sports Bar

Wyatt’s Country BBQ

Southwest Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

640 West

A1 Soulfood

Atlanta Fish House and Grill

Bakari’s Pizza & Lava Lounge

Baltimore Crab and Seafood

The Beautiful Restaurant

Bella

Big Daddy’s

Blendz Cafe

BUZZ Coffee and Winehouse

Cafe Bourbon St.

D Cafe

D&D’s Barbeque

Faux Real Burger

The Fill-Up Station

GQ’s Bar B Que

Garden Parc

Gocha's Breakfast BarTake a first look at Gocha's and read a review

Grip’s Good Eats and Sweets

Hott Chixx Wings

Jamrock Jerk Center

JJ’s Rib Shack

Jamal’s Buffalo Wings

Johnny M’s Pizza Bistro

Healthful Essence

Heavenly Delight Bakery

Hebrew Bakes

Jamrock Jerk Center

K&K Soul Food

Kemper’s Cafe

Krab Kingz

Life Bistro

Local Green Atlanta

Mango's Caribbean Restaurant

Milk and Honey

Mr. Everything Cafe

My Potato Factory

Nema Kitchen

One Time Bar-B-Que

Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar

Puncho's Late-Nite Fry Trap

Q Time Restaurant

The Sleepy Potato

Slim and Husky'sRead more about Slim and Husky's

The Slutty VeganRead about Slutty Vegan's efforts to give back during the pandemic and owner Pinky Cole

Soul Vegetarian

Spice House

Tassili's Raw RealityRead about the Dat Ish Wrap at Tassili's

Taste Buddz

Unity Restaurant

Vegan Dream Doughnuts

Viva La Vegan

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Walter’s Soul Food and Cafe

Wing Depot
Yasin's Seafood

College Park/Hapeville/East Point/Forest Park/Ellenwood bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

The Original Big Daddy's Dish 

Bole Ethiopian Restaurant

﻿Buttersweet Bakery

Cajun Bones

Chicken + BeerRead more about Chicken + Beer

The Corner Grille

Debbie’s Delights

Fusion Sports Lounge
Green Soma Cafe

Hattie Marie's BBQ - Read more about Hattie Marie's

Jimmy John’s - East Point

Kingston Grill

Kupcakerie

Lickety Split Southern KitchenRead a review of Lickety Split

Lov’n It Live

Nancy’s Chicago Pizza - Camp Creek

Nouveau Bar and Grill

Oz Pizza

Pit Boss BBQRead about the brisket sandwich at Pit Boss and owners Wade and Tracy McSwain

Q's Restaurant

Ray’s Southern Foods

Salads By Martha

The Real Milk and HoneyRead a review of Real Milk and Honey

Sammy Cheezecake

Silver’s Delight

Supreme Fish Delight - Camp Creek

Taco Pete
Taco Pete Bistro

Tom, Dick and Hank

Tropical Cuisine

Virgil's Gullah KitchenTake a first look at Virgil'sread a review and get recipes from owner Gee Smalls

Yasin's Seafood
Yo Jay's Yogurt Treats

Conyers/Stonecrest/Lithonia restaurants bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Applewhite’s Eatery

The Chocolate Box

Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine

Dilworth's BBQ
Double Scoop Ice Cream

Fireside Restaurant

Fletcher’s Restaurant

Fusion Wings

Mable's Barbecue and Smoked Meats

Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles

Nancy's Pizzeria
Pink Cafe

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Cobb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Cafe Social House

Capers Restaurant and Bar

Catfish Hox - Read about Catfish Hox's Tomahawk Tacos

Chef La's Fish Fry

Chris’ Caribbean Bistro

Clean Juice - Marietta
The Eating Spot
Fish Thyme Restaurant

Fit Foodies BistroRead about Fit Foodies Bistro

Frank’s Cajun and Soul Kitchen

Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb
Juice Me Too

Just Loaf’n Po Boys 

The Manna House Cafe

My Fair SweetsRead about the milkshakes at My Fair Sweets

Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar

Pat's Kitchen
Play Bistro and Desserts
R'Jabs Wings

Rodney’s Jamaican Soul Food

﻿Soul Food Train

Thompson Bros. BBQ

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Toyin Takeout

Wingz On Wheelz

Yasin's Seafood

Jonesboro/Fayetteville/Fairburn/Palmetto bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

613 Main

Casablanca Burger Co.

The Chat and Chew Southern Cuisine
Coconuts Caribbean Cuisine

Jamaican Taste

The King's Donuts

Moreau’s Oven

NoToSo's 

Oz Pizza

Sliders Burger Joint

Taste Budz

That Burger Spot

DeKalb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Apple Butter Bakery

B&L Wings

Big Daddy’s

Burger Queen

Chelsea’s Bakery and Vegetarian Restaurant

Cococakes by Coco

The Coffee House

Collard Greens Cafe

Desta Ethiopian KitchenRead about the veggie platter at Desta

DiasPora Kitchen

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - Stone Mountain

Entrees Hot Chicken

Feedel BistroRead a review of Feedel and how the restaurant is navigating business during the pandemic

Fletcher’s Place

Fresh Treats Gourmet Bistro

Ghion Cultural Hall

Gilly Brew Bar

Good Karma Coffee House

Jayida Che Herbal Tea SpotRead about Jayida Che and its Sleep Tight Herbal Tea

Lenox Cupcakes

Little Lagos

Liz International Roti House

Mela Ethiopian - Read about Mela 

Moorish Medicine

Mr. Everything Cafe

Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar

My Coffee Shop

Nice Mon Jamaican Restaurant

Nothing Bundt Cakes - Tucker

O’Riley’s Food and Spirits 

Pesos Mexican Cantina
Pi Bytes

Purple Corkscrew

Roc South Cuisine

Sarah’s Kitchen

Shyran's Showcase

Springreen's Community CafeRead about Springreen's efforts to give back during the pandemic

Sublime DonutsRead more about Sublime Doughnuts

Supreme Burger

Sweet Potato Cafe
Sweet Thang's Carnival Eats

Taste Buddz

Tastee Spoon

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Trend Urban Cafe

Wats Crackin Garlic Crabs

Weeyums Philly Style

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe

North Fulton bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants

Avocado Vegan Cafe

Big Oak Tavern

Chef Rob’s Caribbean Cafe

Favors and Flavors

Live and Lemitless Soul Asian Kitchen

Popbar

Subway - Abernathy Square

Subway - Roswell

Vintage Frozen Custard

Ya Mon Jamaican Cuisine

Gwinnett County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants

Baby Al’s Chicago Dogs

Beans and Butter Coffeehouse

Cafe Songhai

Coconut Grove

Dazzle Dogs

De One Roti Shop

Edee’s Place BBQ

Empire Lounge
Epicurean Cafe

Escovitchez

Famous Toastery - Suwanee - Read about Famous Toastery 

Forever Family Soul Food

Gwinnett Nutrition

Honest Star Tropical Restaurant
Huskers Cafe
I Get Juiced
Ionies Island Kitchen

Ike’s Cafe and Grill

Jannah’s Soul Food

Jay's Caribbean Cuisine

K&S Jerk Shop

Kenny's Rockin' Ribs

Kingston 30

﻿Kingsway Restaurant

Lyon's Jamaican Cuisine

Mama’s Paradise Restaurant

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

Nawlins

Off the Hook Fish and Shrimp

Ovations Caribbean Grill

Sage Juice Bar and Cafe

Sweet Joy Ice Cream

Taste of Paradise

Taste of Sweet and Spicy

Tastee's Jamaican Cuisine

﻿Tichi Southern Cuisine

Vice Lounge

Wayback Burgers - Lawrenceville

West Main Trade

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe

The Wing Suite

Food trucks and pop-ups

9th Ave. Street Food

ATL Blu Water Seafood
Atlanta Seafood Company

The Blaxican - Read more about The Blaxican

Che Butter Jonez

Everything Burger

Fruity Ice Treats

GAS Food Truck

Not As Famous Cookie Co.

Say Cheese Sweetcakes

Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ

Wingz on Wheelz
Stacey West (from right) and her son, Quinton Jones of Suga's Pimento Cheese, talk with a visitor at the reception for finalists in the 2019 Flavor of Georgia competition. CONTRIBUTED BY ROBERT WEST
Stacey West (from right) and her son, Quinton Jones of Suga's Pimento Cheese, talk with a visitor at the reception for finalists in the 2019 Flavor of Georgia competition. CONTRIBUTED BY ROBERT WEST

Food products

18.21 Bitters - Read more about 18.21 Bitters

A Little Taste of Heaven Read more about A Little Taste of Heaven

AubSauceRead more about AubSauce

Aunt Evelyn’s Peach Cobbler

Butterly Biscuits

Cabbage On the Go

The Cookie Emporium

Doughlicious Vegan

Chay J’s New Orleans Candies

Delights By Dawn

Love GuacRead more about Love Guac 

Marlee Street Eatz

Mokipops

Perennial Pop Co.Read more about Perennial Pop Co. 

Portrait Coffee

Pride RoadRead more about Pride Road

Shay Latte Coffee
Shmore Boards

Suga's Pimento CheeseRead more about Suga's

Sweet Sol Hot Sauce from Gangstas to Growers

Symphony ChipsRead more about Symphony Chips

Uncle Renz's Popcorn

Val's Kale ChipsRead more about Val's Kale Chips

Custom cakes and sweets

AKAKery 

Cakes by Miko’s

CEO Custom Cakes
Crumbles by Nicole
Derrick's Cake Delights

Heavenly Cakes

﻿Pastry Addict

Pound Cake Pleasures

Simply Sweet Endings

﻿Taste of Cakery

Treatsphoria
Zuckerie Confections

Catering companies, personal chefs and cooking schools

Amanda's BarBeeQue and Catering

Atlanta Premiere Catering

Bfit Bfly

Chef Tiffany Moore

C.H.O.I.C.E.S Community Cooking School
EDC Kitchen

﻿Johnnie and Clyde’s

Keyes in the Kitchen
My Season Catering and Events

Occasional Occasions by Carlton

Pam's Magic Cauldron

Pretti Plates

Scrumptious Fare Catering

Simply Amazing Catering

Simply Elegant and More

Q-Zeens

Young Chefs Academy

Grocery Stores and shared kitchens

Marddy’s

Sevananda Natural Foods Market

Black owners shape southwest Atlanta's food scene
Mr. Hospitality shares life lessons learned in the Atlanta restaurant biz
13 black-owned Atlanta restaurants to try
For black-owned businesses, coronavirus is latest funding challenge
Killer Mike, TI to reopen Bankhead Seafood

