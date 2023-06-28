X

RECIPE: Make Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Dave’s Way Beef Cheesesteak

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
9 minutes ago

I’m a big fan of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and always order their fully loaded Dave’s Way cheesesteak. I would love to be able to make this at home for my family. Would it be possible to get the recipe? Enjoli Williams, Snellville

Derrick Hayes, founder and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, happily shared the recipe. Hayes wrote, “This recipe is a classic, true cheesesteak. Everything in the Dave’s Way cheesesteak is a marriage. It’s all about the combination of the right bread, the right seasoning and the right toppings. But this specific recipe is so much more than a sandwich to me. It’s a way to honor my late father who inspired my business. And now he’s watching over me as I share it with the world!”

The restaurant’s cheesesteaks are served on hoagie rolls from Philadelphia-based Amoroso’s and you can buy them, too, shipped to you in cases of 48. For those who don’t want to acquire quite so many hoagie rolls, Hayes says, “You can use your favorite Italian-style split-top roll. But it isn’t a true Big Dave’s Cheesesteak without Amoroso!”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks also makes its own cheese sauce, but Hayes says it’s fine to use Cheez Whiz. In addition, its all-purpose spice, a combination of salt, sugar, spices and onion and garlic, is available for purchase at any Big Dave’s Cheesesteak location or online at bigdavesway.com/shop.

At Big Dave’s, this sandwich is considered one serving, but we found it hearty enough to serve two.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Dave’s Way Beef Cheesesteak

From the menu of ... Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, 4495 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park; 470-973-2600, bigdavesway.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

George Heery Jr., businessman, known for values and love of dogs
