Try cheesy treat on a stick in East Atlanta

The chopstick skewers half of a Nathan’s beef hotdog and half a mozzarella stick. It’s all dipped in batter, covered it in panko breadcrumbs, and fried golden-brown and delicious. As it comes out of the fryer, it gets a dusting of sugar, and it is served with ketchup.

TKO chef Lino Yi calls his modern take on Korean and American food “familiar yet foreign, foreign yet familiar.” That’s exactly how it feels biting into this dog. You get an outstanding sweet crunch with that first bite, followed by an Instagram-worthy cheese pull. A savory nibble of the beef frank rounds out the whole experience.