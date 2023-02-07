This Atlanta spicy street food will transport you to an island paradise

Jamaican beef patties usually are served hot, straight out of a paper bag. That’s how this arrived. The half-moon shell had the recognizable deep yellow hue from turmeric in the curry that also flavored the crust. The spice not only added color to the shell, but also a vibrant aroma.

The hearty filling, a peppery ground beef mixture, was moist, and well-seasoned with curry, ginger, thyme, allspice and the Scotch bonnet peppers that are indigenous to Jamaica. It was a warm hit of spice (just enough), and was enveloped in buttery layers of flawless, flaky shell.