This Atlanta spicy street food will transport you to an island paradise

Beef patties are a street food in Jamaica. I remember the breeze, sunshine and people around me on the day I first had one on the island. A recent visit to Belle & Lily’s transported me back to that paradise via a handheld snack.
Jamaican beef patties usually are served hot, straight out of a paper bag. That’s how this arrived. The half-moon shell had the recognizable deep yellow hue from turmeric in the curry that also flavored the crust. The spice not only added color to the shell, but also a vibrant aroma.
The hearty filling, a peppery ground beef mixture, was moist, and well-seasoned with curry, ginger, thyme, allspice and the Scotch bonnet peppers that are indigenous to Jamaica. It was a warm hit of spice (just enough), and was enveloped in buttery layers of flawless, flaky shell.
It’s a snack that could be a meal. And, through the spice, it tells a story of African and Indian subcontinent traditions that give Jamaica the motto, “Out of many, one people.”
Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House. 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta. 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com
