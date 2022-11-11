BreakingNews
Children's hospitals scrambling to find room for very sick patients
Beer Pick: Drink Mc Chouffe and get a head start on holiday merrymaking

Beer Pick
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
8 minutes ago

With the holidays ahead, and colder weather moving in, I’m ready to get cozy with bigger beers. Hearty Mc Chouffe from Belgium easily fits the bill, and now it’s this weeks Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Mc Chouffe Belgian Brown Beer

Brasserie d’Achouffe, Belgium

Available in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles

Profile

Known for its little gnomes and big Belgian beers, Brasserie d’Achouffe’s Mc Chouffe is a delightful ruby-brown-colored ale with a creamy brown head that’s perfect for holiday drinking. Malt-forward and warming, with spicy aromas and flavors of caramel and licorice, it reveals fruity notes and a touch of bitterness in the finish. At 8% alcohol, it can be a bit sneaky.

Pair with

Brasserie d’Achouffe recommends matching Mc Chouffe with salmon, mussels and oysters, as well as Parma ham, and crusted goat cheese.

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

