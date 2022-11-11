Beer Pick: Drink Mc Chouffe and get a head start on holiday merrymaking

Profile

Known for its little gnomes and big Belgian beers, Brasserie d’Achouffe’s Mc Chouffe is a delightful ruby-brown-colored ale with a creamy brown head that’s perfect for holiday drinking. Malt-forward and warming, with spicy aromas and flavors of caramel and licorice, it reveals fruity notes and a touch of bitterness in the finish. At 8% alcohol, it can be a bit sneaky.

Pair with

Brasserie d’Achouffe recommends matching Mc Chouffe with salmon, mussels and oysters, as well as Parma ham, and crusted goat cheese.

Explore A guide to Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.