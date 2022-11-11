Beer Pick: Drink Mc Chouffe and get a head start on holiday merrymaking

With the holidays ahead, and colder weather moving in, I’m ready to get cozy with bigger beers. Hearty Mc Chouffe from Belgium easily fits the bill, and now it’s this weeks Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Mc Chouffe Belgian Brown Beer
Brasserie d’Achouffe, Belgium
Available in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles
Profile
Known for its little gnomes and big Belgian beers, Brasserie d’Achouffe’s Mc Chouffe is a delightful ruby-brown-colored ale with a creamy brown head that’s perfect for holiday drinking. Malt-forward and warming, with spicy aromas and flavors of caramel and licorice, it reveals fruity notes and a touch of bitterness in the finish. At 8% alcohol, it can be a bit sneaky.
Pair with
Brasserie d’Achouffe recommends matching Mc Chouffe with salmon, mussels and oysters, as well as Parma ham, and crusted goat cheese.
