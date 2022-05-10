In metro Atlanta, you’ll find pizza with flavors from around the world

3980 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake. 770-302-0320, ricenpie.com

Caption Pizza Chelas' birria pizza comes with a cup of consommé, for dipping. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pizza Chelas

Birria, the traditional Mexican stew of goat, and sometimes beef, is a noticeable taco trend. At this casual spot, you can get a brick-oven pizza with beef birria meat and a cup of consommé for dipping. A medium pie, large enough to feed three people, is $26.

Pizza Chelas also serves pizza topped with asada, al pastor, pollo and chorizo. It’s the kind of easygoing spot where friends gather over beer, micheladas and pizza for Saturday afternoons that seem to go on for days.

3907 Burns Road NW, Lilburn. 678-696-9817, instagram.com/pizzachelas

Caption Joy Pizza N Joy Chicken's snowing shrimp pizza comes with cooked shrimp, flaky crab, smoked ham, pineapple, onion, black olive and Parmesan. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joy Pizza N Joy Chicken

Think of it as a Korean fried chicken and beer shop, with pizza. Along with the usual Hawaiian, pepperoni, cheese and so forth, there are pies with decidedly Korean twists — Korean beef, potato and sweet potato with mousse in the crust. If potato pizza sounds a little lackluster, know that it’s also topped with green pepper, corn, ham and pineapple.

Another one that caught our eye was snowing shrimp pizza, adorned with cooked shrimp, flaky crabmeat, sliced smoked ham, pineapple, onion, black olive and Parmesan. Puffed up with brown chewy edges, it was tasty, loads of fun, and certainly made me want to try more Korean-style pies.

While you can get fried chicken and pizza combos, what’s not on the menu is pizza topped with Korean fried chicken, and I think a pie with popcorn chicken would be the best of both worlds. But, who cares what I think? The server laughed when I asked about such a possibility.

10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-813-8882, talech.com/biz/ordering/889126/JOY-PIZZA-N-JOY-CHICKEN-JOHNS-CREEK-GA#/menu

Caption You can get a seekh kabab sausage pizza at Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. Henry Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Also keep in mind:

Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co.

A spinoff of Archna Becker’s Bhojanic, the casual Colony Square restaurant offers 10-inch naan-bread pizzas with such toppings as chicken tikka and turkey sausage kabobs.

1197 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7941, bhojanic.com

Caption At Emmy Squared, the Shed pizza comes with green tomato, zia cheese, bacon jam and green onions. Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Emmy Squared

Green tomato, bacon jam, fried Vidalia petals: A national chain it may be, but Emmy has taken care to customize some of its white, Detroit-style pies with Southern flair. There’s also a cheeseburger pie and Korean chicken with buttermilk blue and radishes.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100; and 1009 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 470-617-1160, emmysquaredpizza.com

