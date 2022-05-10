ajc logo
Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied

Patrizio Alaia of Mozza Bella will help young guests shape a bit of dough, and then he'll bake it for them. Courtesy of Mozza Bella

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
21 minutes ago

There are a few pizzerias in Atlanta that go the extra mile to entertain children.

Amalfi

The dough room is encased in glass, so that kids of all ages can watch the process. Ask, and they will bring a ball of dough for tiny pizzaioli to practice.

17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7528, amalfiatl.com

Mozza Bella

When partner Patrizio Alaia isn’t busy at this food stall, he not only will offer kids a bit of dough, but he also will help them shape and bake it.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-268-3317, mozzabellaatlanta.com

Blue Moon Pizza

The staff will bring young diners a dough ball for stretching and shaping, and then will pop it into the oven.

Multiple locations, bluemoonpizza.com

Vingenzo’s

If railroad tracks and a small park nearby aren’t enough of a draw, chef Michael Bologna also will bring little diners a ball of dough to shape and bake.

105 E. Main St., Woodstock. 770-924-9133, vingenzos.net

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

