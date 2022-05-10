Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied

When partner Patrizio Alaia isn’t busy at this food stall, he not only will offer kids a bit of dough, but he also will help them shape and bake it.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-268-3317, mozzabellaatlanta.com

Blue Moon Pizza

The staff will bring young diners a dough ball for stretching and shaping, and then will pop it into the oven.

Multiple locations, bluemoonpizza.com

Vingenzo’s

If railroad tracks and a small park nearby aren’t enough of a draw, chef Michael Bologna also will bring little diners a ball of dough to shape and bake.

105 E. Main St., Woodstock. 770-924-9133, vingenzos.net

