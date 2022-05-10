Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied

There are a few pizzerias in Atlanta that go the extra mile to entertain children.
Amalfi
The dough room is encased in glass, so that kids of all ages can watch the process. Ask, and they will bring a ball of dough for tiny pizzaioli to practice.
17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7528, amalfiatl.com
Mozza Bella
When partner Patrizio Alaia isn’t busy at this food stall, he not only will offer kids a bit of dough, but he also will help them shape and bake it.
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-268-3317, mozzabellaatlanta.com
Blue Moon Pizza
The staff will bring young diners a dough ball for stretching and shaping, and then will pop it into the oven.
Multiple locations, bluemoonpizza.com
Vingenzo’s
If railroad tracks and a small park nearby aren’t enough of a draw, chef Michael Bologna also will bring little diners a ball of dough to shape and bake.
105 E. Main St., Woodstock. 770-924-9133, vingenzos.net
