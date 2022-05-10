15 new places to try pizza in Atlanta

This sister location to the original Edgewood Pizzeria in Old Fourth Ward opened last summer, with giant slices and pies that include a bacon cheeseburger pizza.

898 Oak St. SW, Atlanta. 470-698-2991, instagram.com/edgewoodpizza_westend

Amalfi Cucina + Mercato

This Buckhead sister of a longtime downtown restaurant has a menu that includes seafood, entrees and desserts, as well as a retail market, but it still serves a variety of Neapolitan pizzas.

3242 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-973-0903, amalfipizzaatl.com

Toscano

This Atlantic Station eatery from Linda Harrell and Gianni Betti of Cibo e Beve has a handful of pizzas wedged in on an expansive Italian menu. One option is the rustica pizza, with grilled chicken, ricotta, sun-dried tomatoes and caramelized onions.

232 19th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-5394, toscanoatlanta.com

Tre Vele

Chef Ian Winslade of Mission + Market is behind this Italian restaurant, cafe and market, which offers four pizzas, including a vegan option made with black truffle cashew cream.

6017 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-303-8423, treveleatl.com

Dante’s NY Style Pizza

There’s something for every pizza lover at this new restaurant, which serves Detroit-style pies, grandma pizza and pizza by the slice.

535 Indian Trail Road NW, Lilburn. 678-336-6524, dantesnystylepizza.com

G’s Pizza

The team behind Sandy Springs restaurant Il Giallo made space inside the same four walls for G’s Pizza last fall, offering several red- and white-sauce pizza options.

5290 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-963-7054, gspizzaria.com

Eataliano Kitchen

A second location of this Brookhaven restaurant opened at Battery Atlanta, with a menu of Italian classics and pizzas, including the Ocean 4, topped with shrimp, salmon, scallops, mussels and several vegetables.

900 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-321-3111, eatalianokitchen.com/the-battery-atlanta

Maggazzino Delle Pizza

The tight menu here features drinks, desserts, empanadas and 10 pizzas, including the È Bella, with caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms.

137 S. Perry St., Lawrenceville. 470-484-1917, magazzinodellepizza.com

Itala Pizza

You can try one of 10 specialty pizzas at this eatery, or build your own.

11720 Medlock Bridge Road, Duluth. 678-691-1117, italapizza.com

The Greek Pizzeria

Longtime Atlanta restaurateur Johnny Gianoulidis opened the Greek in December, offering wraps and sides, as well as specialty and build-your-own pizzas.

3400 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven. 404-996-6037, thegreekpizzeria.com

Pielands

Billy Streck opened this Virginia-Highland pizzeria at the end of 2021, presenting an ‘80s vibe and a menu with round pies, square pan pies, slices and subs.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

Emmy Squared

This New York import opened its first Atlanta location in Glenwood Park in the first half of 2021, with a second location following on the Westside at the end of the year.

1009 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 470-617-1160, emmysquaredpizza.com

Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana

Massimo Andreozzi, who worked as the executive chef for Inman Park Italian restaurants Sotto Sotto and Fritti, opened Vesuvio at the beginning of 2022.

2893 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-702-8168, vesuviokennesaw.com

Brix and Stones

Head to Piedmont Road for grandma-style, New York-style and create-your-own pizzas, as well as wings and other sides.

2521 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5366, brixandstonespizzeria.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.