6 other ways to enjoy pizza dough and garlic

Piu Bello’s hot-from-the-oven garlic knots, tossed with ample Parmesan and herbs, are the perfect vehicle for the restaurant’s scratch marinara sauce, or for wiping your plate clean from one of the hefty slices of lasagna pizza.

3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-436-0103, piubellobuckheadatlanta.com

Jack’s garlic pizza sticks

At Jack’s Pizza, a divey joint where you can order slices with weird ingredients, such as macaroni and cheese, it’s fun to order these super gooey, cheesy, thin-baked strips of dough that can be topped with pizza ingredients.

676 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-525-4444, jacksatlanta.com

Bambinelli’s garlic knots

The dough and sauces are made using Bambinelli family recipes from Italy. The garlic knots are extra soft, pillowy, golden brown and smothered in melted garlic butter. They come complimentary from the kitchen, but you always can order a basket as an appetizer. Bonus: If you get them to go, your kitchen instantly will have the scent of a pizzeria.

Multiple locations. bambinellis.com.

Mo’s garlic breadsticks

With crust that is not too thick and not too thin, the slender garlic breadsticks at Mo’s Pizza are great to snack on with a local brew while waiting on the patio for your pizza. The neighborhood spot also has a secret menu item: garlic knots.

3109 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. 770-637-5260, mospizzaatlantaga.com

Avellino’s garlic cheese bread

Bubbling, crisp and slightly charred from the imported wood-burning pizza oven, Avellino’s garlic cheese bread has cheese inside, as well as on top. Highly Instagrammable, it offers the perfect cheese-pulling experience before a dip into marinara.

1328 Windsor Parkway, Brookhaven. 404-228-3285, avellinospizzeria.com

