5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta

When it comes to pizza, pan pies are some of my favorites, going back to my mom’s do-it-yourself sheet-pan creations, aka grandma pies.
Here are five to try:
O4W’s grandma pie
Anthony Spina, who originally opened O4W Pizza in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, created a sensation with his 16-inch grandma pie. It’s topped with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh oregano and basil. There are five more grandma variations, including the Veggie Square.
3177 Main St., Duluth. 678-587-5420, o4wpizza.com
Emmy Squared’s Detroit-style
Emmy Squared does Detroit-style pan pies, with nine red-sauce and eight white-sauce square pizzas, featuring a crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy frico crust and stripes of sauce. The favorite, Colony Squared, is a red pizza with a spicy-sweet combo of pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey.
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com
Credit: Wendell Brock
Credit: Wendell Brock
La Calavera’s ladrillos
La Calavera is known for sourdough crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. The thick, square grandma-style pies are called ladrillos (bricks), because they’re red, hefty and have four corners. Surprisingly, the texture is airy, much like focaccia. Spread with loads of red sauce, it’s finished with olive oil and fresh basil. You can add cheese and other toppings.
1696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com
Marietta Pizza’s Sicilian-style
Marietta Pizza Co. on Marietta Square is old-school. The hefty Sicilian-style pizzas are available in eight combos, plus a build-your-own option. The Works Sicilian is a popular meat and veggie offering piled with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives and extra cheese.
3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 770-419-0900, mariettapizza.com
Credit: Chris Hunt
Credit: Chris Hunt
Pielands’ Noni
Pielands Sub & Slice makes 16-inch square-pan pizzas that are both chewy and crispy. The Noni, named for owner Billy Streck’s grandmother, is a classic grandma pie, topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, house-pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com
