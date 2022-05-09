ajc logo
5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta

Anthony Spina enjoys a piece of the grandma pie at O4W Pizza. Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Anthony Spina enjoys a piece of the grandma pie at O4W Pizza. Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
Updated 21 minutes ago

When it comes to pizza, pan pies are some of my favorites, going back to my mom’s do-it-yourself sheet-pan creations, aka grandma pies.

Here are five to try:

O4W’s grandma pie

Anthony Spina, who originally opened O4W Pizza in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, created a sensation with his 16-inch grandma pie. It’s topped with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh oregano and basil. There are five more grandma variations, including the Veggie Square.

3177 Main St., Duluth. 678-587-5420, o4wpizza.com

caption arrowCaption
The Colony Squared at Emmy Squared is a Detroit-style pan pizza. Courtesy of Emmy Squared

The Colony Squared at Emmy Squared is a Detroit-style pan pizza. Courtesy of Emmy Squared

caption arrowCaption
The Colony Squared at Emmy Squared is a Detroit-style pan pizza. Courtesy of Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared’s Detroit-style

Emmy Squared does Detroit-style pan pies, with nine red-sauce and eight white-sauce square pizzas, featuring a crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy frico crust and stripes of sauce. The favorite, Colony Squared, is a red pizza with a spicy-sweet combo of pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com

caption arrowCaption
The grandma pie at La Calavera Pizza is called a ladrillo, the Spanish word for brick. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

The grandma pie at La Calavera Pizza is called a ladrillo, the Spanish word for brick. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

caption arrowCaption
The grandma pie at La Calavera Pizza is called a ladrillo, the Spanish word for brick. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

La Calavera’s ladrillos

La Calavera is known for sourdough crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. The thick, square grandma-style pies are called ladrillos (bricks), because they’re red, hefty and have four corners. Surprisingly, the texture is airy, much like focaccia. Spread with loads of red sauce, it’s finished with olive oil and fresh basil. You can add cheese and other toppings.

1696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com

Marietta Pizza’s Sicilian-style

Marietta Pizza Co. on Marietta Square is old-school. The hefty Sicilian-style pizzas are available in eight combos, plus a build-your-own option. The Works Sicilian is a popular meat and veggie offering piled with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives and extra cheese.

3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 770-419-0900, mariettapizza.com

caption arrowCaption
The Noni, one of the square pies at Pielands Sub & Slice, is named for owner Billy Streck's grandmother, who made this style of pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

The Noni, one of the square pies at Pielands Sub & Slice, is named for owner Billy Streck's grandmother, who made this style of pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

caption arrowCaption
The Noni, one of the square pies at Pielands Sub & Slice, is named for owner Billy Streck's grandmother, who made this style of pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Pielands’ Noni

Pielands Sub & Slice makes 16-inch square-pan pizzas that are both chewy and crispy. The Noni, named for owner Billy Streck’s grandmother, is a classic grandma pie, topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, house-pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

