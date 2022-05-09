5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta

Sample HTML block

Caption The Colony Squared at Emmy Squared is a Detroit-style pan pizza. Courtesy of Emmy Squared Caption The Colony Squared at Emmy Squared is a Detroit-style pan pizza. Courtesy of Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared’s Detroit-style

Emmy Squared does Detroit-style pan pies, with nine red-sauce and eight white-sauce square pizzas, featuring a crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy frico crust and stripes of sauce. The favorite, Colony Squared, is a red pizza with a spicy-sweet combo of pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com

Caption The grandma pie at La Calavera Pizza is called a ladrillo, the Spanish word for brick. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption The grandma pie at La Calavera Pizza is called a ladrillo, the Spanish word for brick. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

La Calavera’s ladrillos

La Calavera is known for sourdough crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. The thick, square grandma-style pies are called ladrillos (bricks), because they’re red, hefty and have four corners. Surprisingly, the texture is airy, much like focaccia. Spread with loads of red sauce, it’s finished with olive oil and fresh basil. You can add cheese and other toppings.

1696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com

Marietta Pizza’s Sicilian-style

Marietta Pizza Co. on Marietta Square is old-school. The hefty Sicilian-style pizzas are available in eight combos, plus a build-your-own option. The Works Sicilian is a popular meat and veggie offering piled with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives and extra cheese.

3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 770-419-0900, mariettapizza.com

Caption The Noni, one of the square pies at Pielands Sub & Slice, is named for owner Billy Streck's grandmother, who made this style of pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt Caption The Noni, one of the square pies at Pielands Sub & Slice, is named for owner Billy Streck's grandmother, who made this style of pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Pielands’ Noni

Pielands Sub & Slice makes 16-inch square-pan pizzas that are both chewy and crispy. The Noni, named for owner Billy Streck’s grandmother, is a classic grandma pie, topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, house-pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com