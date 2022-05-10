5 places to try pizza by the slice

Pizza sold by the slice is a fine solution when you’re looking to save time, money or your waistline. Here are five places to hit up when a single slice will suffice.
Glide
After a jaunt on the Eastside Beltline, you might want to make a beeline for the walk-up window at Glide. Scarf down big-as-your-face slices of Brooklyn-style pies, like the Homegrown, a white pie featuring pimento cheese (from nearby Home Grown diner), house-made mozzarella, mushrooms and green onion. Pepp City packs a punch, with rounds of pepperoni, jalapenos and Calabrian peppers. Regulars know to order their pies with a side of house ranch or hot honey. Another Glide walk-up window will slide open at Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur in early summer, followed by a location at the Westside Paper development on West Marietta Street.
659 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. glidepizza.com
Marietta Pizza Co.
The majority of this popular pizzeria’s lengthy list of specialty whole pies are available by the slice, including Sicilian-style offerings. Looking for something unique? Try the chicken Alfredo pizza. With sizable slices starting at $3.09 and a quality craft beer selection, you can fill up at this Marietta Square fixture, or at its Due West location, for less than $10.
3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 678-265-1280; and 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. 770-693-9606, mariettapizza.com
Pielands Sub & Slice
Pielands joined the Virginia-Highland dining scene late last year, offering round and square pies, along with hot and cold sub sandwiches. The rotation of by-the-slice options at the order counter is the quickest way to try the New York-style pizza. No matter the topping — basic red sauce and mozzarella, classic pepperoni or the garlicy, cheese-laden classic white — these slices are satisfyingly foldable. Bottled cocktails, an arcade machine set to free play and sidewalk seating for people-watching are reasons to take a seat, rather than grab and go.
1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com
Pizza Jeans
Dining options abound at Ponce City Market, but when pizza is on your mind, there’s only one place to go: Pizza Jeans. Its New York-style slices start with a flavor-filled dough, made using the same organic, freshly milled flour that put its now-defunct sister Root Baking Co. on the Atlanta bread map. Restaurateur Billy Streck (Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands) recently joined Pizza Jeans co-founder Chris Wilkins as an operating partner, and the pizzeria will relocate to the first floor of the food hall this summer.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8046, pizzajeans.com
Piccola
Another 2021 addition to the metro pizza map, this small spot in Dunwoody offers slices of both New York-style (its specialty) and Sicilian. Choose from white, veggie, buffalo, supreme or — our pick — the meat lover’s. Loaded with pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage that carries lingering heat, it’s a carnivore’s delight.
5000 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody. 470-514-5389, piccolanypizza.com
