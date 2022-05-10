ajc logo
X
Sponsor banner

5 places to try pizza by the slice

Old Fourth Ward pizzeria Glide sells slices of its massive, 20-inch Brooklyn-style pies, including the Homegrown (left) featuring pimento cheese. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Old Fourth Ward pizzeria Glide sells slices of its massive, 20-inch Brooklyn-style pies, including the Homegrown (left) featuring pimento cheese. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

ADVERTISER CONTENT

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Pizza sold by the slice is a fine solution when you’re looking to save time, money or your waistline. Here are five places to hit up when a single slice will suffice.

Glide

After a jaunt on the Eastside Beltline, you might want to make a beeline for the walk-up window at Glide. Scarf down big-as-your-face slices of Brooklyn-style pies, like the Homegrown, a white pie featuring pimento cheese (from nearby Home Grown diner), house-made mozzarella, mushrooms and green onion. Pepp City packs a punch, with rounds of pepperoni, jalapenos and Calabrian peppers. Regulars know to order their pies with a side of house ranch or hot honey. Another Glide walk-up window will slide open at Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur in early summer, followed by a location at the Westside Paper development on West Marietta Street.

659 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. glidepizza.com

Pizza in Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
Marietta Pizza Co. is a fun place to fill up on pizza, especially when everyone wants a slice of something different. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Marietta Pizza Co. is a fun place to fill up on pizza, especially when everyone wants a slice of something different. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

caption arrowCaption
Marietta Pizza Co. is a fun place to fill up on pizza, especially when everyone wants a slice of something different. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Marietta Pizza Co.

The majority of this popular pizzeria’s lengthy list of specialty whole pies are available by the slice, including Sicilian-style offerings. Looking for something unique? Try the chicken Alfredo pizza. With sizable slices starting at $3.09 and a quality craft beer selection, you can fill up at this Marietta Square fixture, or at its Due West location, for less than $10.

3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 678-265-1280; and 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. 770-693-9606, mariettapizza.com

caption arrowCaption
Pielands in Virginia-Highland offers a rotating selection of by-the-slice pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

Pielands in Virginia-Highland offers a rotating selection of by-the-slice pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

caption arrowCaption
Pielands in Virginia-Highland offers a rotating selection of by-the-slice pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Pielands Sub & Slice

Pielands joined the Virginia-Highland dining scene late last year, offering round and square pies, along with hot and cold sub sandwiches. The rotation of by-the-slice options at the order counter is the quickest way to try the New York-style pizza. No matter the topping — basic red sauce and mozzarella, classic pepperoni or the garlicy, cheese-laden classic white — these slices are satisfyingly foldable. Bottled cocktails, an arcade machine set to free play and sidewalk seating for people-watching are reasons to take a seat, rather than grab and go.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

caption arrowCaption
New York-style slices from Pizza Jeans at Ponce City Market start with a flavorful dough made with organic, freshly milled flour. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

New York-style slices from Pizza Jeans at Ponce City Market start with a flavorful dough made with organic, freshly milled flour. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

caption arrowCaption
New York-style slices from Pizza Jeans at Ponce City Market start with a flavorful dough made with organic, freshly milled flour. Courtesy of Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Pizza Jeans

Dining options abound at Ponce City Market, but when pizza is on your mind, there’s only one place to go: Pizza Jeans. Its New York-style slices start with a flavor-filled dough, made using the same organic, freshly milled flour that put its now-defunct sister Root Baking Co. on the Atlanta bread map. Restaurateur Billy Streck (Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands) recently joined Pizza Jeans co-founder Chris Wilkins as an operating partner, and the pizzeria will relocate to the first floor of the food hall this summer.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8046, pizzajeans.com

caption arrowCaption
The meat lover's New York-style pizza from Piccola in Dunwoody is available whole, or by the slice. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

The meat lover's New York-style pizza from Piccola in Dunwoody is available whole, or by the slice. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

caption arrowCaption
The meat lover's New York-style pizza from Piccola in Dunwoody is available whole, or by the slice. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Piccola

Another 2021 addition to the metro pizza map, this small spot in Dunwoody offers slices of both New York-style (its specialty) and Sicilian. Choose from white, veggie, buffalo, supreme or — our pick — the meat lover’s. Loaded with pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage that carries lingering heat, it’s a carnivore’s delight.

5000 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody. 470-514-5389, piccolanypizza.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Ligaya Figueras on facebookFollow Ligaya Figueras on twitter

Ligaya Figueras is the AJC's senior editor for Food, Dining and Living. Prior to joining the AJC in 2015, she was the executive editor for St. Louis-based culinary magazine Sauce. She has worked in the publishing industry since 1999 and holds degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Michigan.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top