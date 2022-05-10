5 places to try pizza by the slice

Caption Marietta Pizza Co. is a fun place to fill up on pizza, especially when everyone wants a slice of something different. Courtesy of Paula Pontes Credit: Paula Pontes Credit: Paula Pontes Caption Marietta Pizza Co. is a fun place to fill up on pizza, especially when everyone wants a slice of something different. Courtesy of Paula Pontes Credit: Paula Pontes Credit: Paula Pontes

Marietta Pizza Co.

The majority of this popular pizzeria’s lengthy list of specialty whole pies are available by the slice, including Sicilian-style offerings. Looking for something unique? Try the chicken Alfredo pizza. With sizable slices starting at $3.09 and a quality craft beer selection, you can fill up at this Marietta Square fixture, or at its Due West location, for less than $10.

3 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 678-265-1280; and 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. 770-693-9606, mariettapizza.com

Caption Pielands in Virginia-Highland offers a rotating selection of by-the-slice pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Chris Hunt

Pielands Sub & Slice

Pielands joined the Virginia-Highland dining scene late last year, offering round and square pies, along with hot and cold sub sandwiches. The rotation of by-the-slice options at the order counter is the quickest way to try the New York-style pizza. No matter the topping — basic red sauce and mozzarella, classic pepperoni or the garlicy, cheese-laden classic white — these slices are satisfyingly foldable. Bottled cocktails, an arcade machine set to free play and sidewalk seating for people-watching are reasons to take a seat, rather than grab and go.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com

Caption New York-style slices from Pizza Jeans at Ponce City Market start with a flavorful dough made with organic, freshly milled flour. Courtesy of Paula Pontes Credit: Paula Pontes

Pizza Jeans

Dining options abound at Ponce City Market, but when pizza is on your mind, there’s only one place to go: Pizza Jeans. Its New York-style slices start with a flavor-filled dough, made using the same organic, freshly milled flour that put its now-defunct sister Root Baking Co. on the Atlanta bread map. Restaurateur Billy Streck (Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands) recently joined Pizza Jeans co-founder Chris Wilkins as an operating partner, and the pizzeria will relocate to the first floor of the food hall this summer.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8046, pizzajeans.com

Caption The meat lover's New York-style pizza from Piccola in Dunwoody is available whole, or by the slice. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Piccola

Another 2021 addition to the metro pizza map, this small spot in Dunwoody offers slices of both New York-style (its specialty) and Sicilian. Choose from white, veggie, buffalo, supreme or — our pick — the meat lover’s. Loaded with pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage that carries lingering heat, it’s a carnivore’s delight.

5000 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody. 470-514-5389, piccolanypizza.com

