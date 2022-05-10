Try these spots for gluten-free pizza in metro Atlanta

Worries about cross-contamination can be put to rest at this Grant Park spot, whose entire menu is certified as gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group. Owners Gerard Nudo and Gary McElroy committed to a gluten-free menu after McElroy was diagnosed with celiac disease. The menu’s four specialty pies include two vegan options. One of them, the Truffled Funghi, is topped with mushrooms, cashew truffle sauce, duxelles and scallions.

332 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-4219, mediterraneaatl.com

Piastra

Marietta Square restaurant Piastra is a haven for those eating gluten-free, with all six of its pizza options — and several pastas — made without gluten. The thin, crispy crust, developed by chef-owner Greg Lipman, is made with rice and tapioca flours. Try the Salsiccia, with fennel sausage and calabrese peppers, for a little extra kick.

45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com

St. Angelo’s

This New York import has been slinging pies in Vinings since 2004 (there’s also a location in Emerson). The gluten-free crust is from a bakery in California and is made with potato, tapioca and rice flour. Build your own pie, or grab a 10-inch or 14-inch specialty pizza, such as the Capricciosa, with ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes and Kalamata olives. St. Angelo’s also offers gluten-free pizza by the slice.

4687 S. Atlanta Road, Atlanta. 404-794-9254, stangelos.com

