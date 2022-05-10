ajc logo
Try these spots for gluten-free pizza in metro Atlanta

All six of the pizza options at Piastra are gluten-free. Courtesy of Piastra

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

For years, those with gluten intolerance who craved pizza had to put up with cardboard-like crusts. These days, more pizzerias are giving love to their gluten-free crusts, including these spots:

La Calavera

When husband and wife Eric Arillo and Dale Ralston opened this Memorial Drive spot during the pandemic, they declared they wanted to make “pizza for everyone.” That includes serving gluten-free crust at their bakery-turned-pizzeria. (Traditional white and organic whole-wheat flour crusts also are available.) Most pies are available as gluten-free; we’re partial to the veggie-forward Jardin, topped with onions, bell peppers, green olives and mushrooms.

696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com

Mediterranea

Worries about cross-contamination can be put to rest at this Grant Park spot, whose entire menu is certified as gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group. Owners Gerard Nudo and Gary McElroy committed to a gluten-free menu after McElroy was diagnosed with celiac disease. The menu’s four specialty pies include two vegan options. One of them, the Truffled Funghi, is topped with mushrooms, cashew truffle sauce, duxelles and scallions.

332 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-4219, mediterraneaatl.com

Pizza in Atlanta

Piastra

Marietta Square restaurant Piastra is a haven for those eating gluten-free, with all six of its pizza options — and several pastas — made without gluten. The thin, crispy crust, developed by chef-owner Greg Lipman, is made with rice and tapioca flours. Try the Salsiccia, with fennel sausage and calabrese peppers, for a little extra kick.

45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com

St. Angelo’s

This New York import has been slinging pies in Vinings since 2004 (there’s also a location in Emerson). The gluten-free crust is from a bakery in California and is made with potato, tapioca and rice flour. Build your own pie, or grab a 10-inch or 14-inch specialty pizza, such as the Capricciosa, with ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes and Kalamata olives. St. Angelo’s also offers gluten-free pizza by the slice.

4687 S. Atlanta Road, Atlanta. 404-794-9254, stangelos.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

