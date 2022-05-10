ajc logo
Save room for these desserts from five Atlanta pizzerias

The apple pizza at Shorty's in Tucker features apple, butter, cinnamon and sugar. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

caption arrowCaption
The apple pizza at Shorty's in Tucker features apple, butter, cinnamon and sugar. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
22 minutes ago

In addition to savory pies and sauces, metro area pizza-makers also are masters at sweetening the dough for dessert.

Shorty’s Pizza’s apple pizza

For Shorty’s apple pizza, the same dough used in the other pies is stretched out and topped with butter, sugar, cinnamon and slivers of green apples, which caramelize while the crust gets a good char. It’s served with cool dollops of house-made whipped cream.

3701 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 770-414-6999, shortystucker.com

Phew’s Pies’ s’mores pizza

The pop-up at Bogg’s Social & Supply is known for its lemon pepper wet pie, but that’s because Instagram hasn’t yet caught on to its dessert. The same pizza dough gets spun and stretched, only this time the golden-brown topping is marshmallows, along with chocolate peanut butter fudge sauce, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumble and a chocolate drizzle.

873 Victoria Place SW, Atlanta. 404-333-2101, phewpies.com

Pizza in Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
Doritas, from Dolo's Pizza, are sweet fried dough tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with hibiscus icing. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Doritas, from Dolo's Pizza, are sweet fried dough tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with hibiscus icing. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

caption arrowCaption
Doritas, from Dolo's Pizza, are sweet fried dough tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with hibiscus icing. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Dolo’s Pizza’s sweet doritas

Caribbean inspiration at Dolo’s Pizza comes in the form of the sweet, tart hibiscus icing that Alyson Williams uses in creating these fried doughnut-like pillows that are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served warm. Find them at Underground Atlanta.

50 Upper Alabama St. Atlanta, dolospizza.co

Galla’s Pizza’s pizza fritas

Once you’ve experienced pizza fritas at Galla’s Pizza, you will need them. The light, pillowy fried dough rectangles are denser than a doughnut, shaped more like a beignet, and are craveable. They are served hot, with a crisp exterior and a soft middle, and are covered in powdered sugar.

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 770-500-3184, gallaspizza.com

Brasiliana Pizza’s Nutella pizza

Brazilians are enchanted by sweets. They even named a mountain for its resemblance to a loaf of sugar. So, of course, Brasiliana Pizza has a dedicated menu of sweet pies, to go along with its savory offerings. Go for the Nutella pizza, where the crisp, thin dough comes slathered in Nutella spread, condensed milk and mozzarella. Add strawberries (you also could choose banana) for bright, contrasting sweetness.

800 Forrest St. NW, Atlanta. 404-445-5211, brasiliana.us

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

