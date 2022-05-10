Save room for these desserts from five Atlanta pizzerias

The pop-up at Bogg’s Social & Supply is known for its lemon pepper wet pie, but that’s because Instagram hasn’t yet caught on to its dessert. The same pizza dough gets spun and stretched, only this time the golden-brown topping is marshmallows, along with chocolate peanut butter fudge sauce, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumble and a chocolate drizzle.

873 Victoria Place SW, Atlanta. 404-333-2101, phewpies.com

Dolo’s Pizza’s sweet doritas

Caribbean inspiration at Dolo’s Pizza comes in the form of the sweet, tart hibiscus icing that Alyson Williams uses in creating these fried doughnut-like pillows that are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served warm. Find them at Underground Atlanta.

50 Upper Alabama St. Atlanta, dolospizza.co

Galla’s Pizza’s pizza fritas

Once you’ve experienced pizza fritas at Galla’s Pizza, you will need them. The light, pillowy fried dough rectangles are denser than a doughnut, shaped more like a beignet, and are craveable. They are served hot, with a crisp exterior and a soft middle, and are covered in powdered sugar.

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 770-500-3184, gallaspizza.com

Brasiliana Pizza’s Nutella pizza

Brazilians are enchanted by sweets. They even named a mountain for its resemblance to a loaf of sugar. So, of course, Brasiliana Pizza has a dedicated menu of sweet pies, to go along with its savory offerings. Go for the Nutella pizza, where the crisp, thin dough comes slathered in Nutella spread, condensed milk and mozzarella. Add strawberries (you also could choose banana) for bright, contrasting sweetness.

800 Forrest St. NW, Atlanta. 404-445-5211, brasiliana.us

