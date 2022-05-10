For an original bite of Atlanta, try a pop-up pizzeria

Caption Atlanta native Matthew Foster wanted to create a pizza that pays tribute to Atlanta culture. His solution: Phew’s Pies’ hot lemon pepper wet pie. Courtesy of Drew Amandolia Credit: Drew Amandolia Credit: Drew Amandolia Caption Atlanta native Matthew Foster wanted to create a pizza that pays tribute to Atlanta culture. His solution: Phew’s Pies’ hot lemon pepper wet pie. Courtesy of Drew Amandolia Credit: Drew Amandolia Credit: Drew Amandolia

Phew’s Pies

Atlanta loves lemon pepper, so when Matthew Foster decided to pay tribute to his hometown with a pie, the zesty flavor combo was the natural choice. Foster’s wet pizza is a zingy dance of lemon-pepper sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, a hit of dried basil and — ta-dah — a pair of lemon-pepper flats crisped in an air fryer, plus lemon wedges. The hot version adds hot lemon-pepper wings and squiggles of Phew’s hot sauce. I love ‘em both. If Foster ever decides to open a wings parlor, I’ll be the first in line. For now, his thin, Neapolitan-influenced pies, including Margherita and oxtail and ricotta, are essential Atlanta eating.

Follow on Instagram for pop-up locations: instagram.com/phewpies. 470-338-0658, phewspies.com

Bear Pizzeria

My personalized 100% plant-based pizza was topped with mushroom, onion and feta, all on a wonderfully chewy, herb-flecked crust. Brandon and Maja Covington’s vegan pizzas can be ordered for pickup or delivery; enjoyed at local breweries and other pop-up venues; or bought frozen at Living Well Farmers Market in Suwanee, Nuts ’n Berries in Decatur, or the Local Exchange in Marietta.

Follow on Instagram for pop-up locations: instagram.com/bearpizzeria. 470-800-2101, bearpizzeriavegan.com

