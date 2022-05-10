Where to find vegan pizza in metro Atlanta

The rising popularity of plant-based diets has seen many pizzerias add vegan options to their menus, and, in the case of some, an entirely vegan menu. In metro Atlanta, if you’re looking for pizza, hold the dairy, these options should more than satisfy:
Ammazza
The house-made cashew cheese at Ammazza has made it a go-to for vegan pizza lovers for years. The menu’s seven wood-fired vegan pies include the Sottaceto, topped with basil, artichoke, sauteed wild mushrooms and Kalamata olives, and the Giardino, made with spinach, diced raw onions, Roma tomatoes, button mushrooms, garlic and basil.
591 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2298, ammazza.com
Firepit Pizza Tavern
Head to Grant Park for pizzas made with Firepit’s house-made, plant-based ricotta cheese and red sauce. Build your own, with a variety of vegetables, as well as vegan sausage.
519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com
Food Garrage
This Halal-friendly spot also offers some left-of-center options for plant-based pizza lovers. Try something different, with four specialty vegan pizzas, including one topped with falafel and another with pieces of veggie patty. You also can build your own vegan pie, or try one of the other vegan dishes on the menu, including spring rolls, samosas, salads and burgers.
2369 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville. 770-274-3867. foodgarragemenu.com
Peace, Love and Pizza
With locations in Marietta, Milton and Woodstock, this chain spreads the plant-based love with its separate vegan menu. Build your own pie, or try one of nine specialty pies made with vegan cheese and veggie toppings, including the Maui Waui, with tofu, pineapple, green peppers, sunflower seeds and sweet Thai chili sauce. If you’ve hit your pizza limit, the menu also features a selection of vegan calzones, sandwiches, salads, breadsticks and other munchies.
Multiple locations. peaceloveandpizza.com
Plant-Based Pizzeria
Paul Jordan doubled down on his plant-based lifestyle when he opened Plant-Based Pizzeria in Virginia-Highland in 2019 (a second location in Sandy Springs followed in 2021). The menu features a handful of other vegan dishes (flatbreads, burgers, calzones), but the pizzas are the stars of the show. The Georgia Peach Pizza, with Beyond sausage, roasted peaches, red onions and jalapenos, is a delectable ode to our state.
730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2739; and 8540 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-365-2994, plantbasedpizzeria.net
Slim & Husky’s
The pizzas on the menu at this eatery, with locations in Adair Park and on the Westside, all have hip-hop-related names, including the vegan option. The Nothin But a “V” Thang is the pizzeria’s plant-based version of a pizza supreme, with vegan cheese, pepperoni, sausage, spinach, mushrooms and red onions. It’s a combination that Dr. Dre would give it up for.
581 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. 470-355-5779; and 1016 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-458-3327, slimandhuskys.com
