15 classic pizzas to try in metro Atlanta

Sometimes, you just want to get back to basics. Below are recommended pies for pizza purists, plus a few multi-topping flavor bombs, just to keep things interesting.
If you like a Margherita, try:
Varasano’s
Jeff Varasano was baking exquisite Neapolitan pies long before they became a thing in Atlanta. His classic Margherita di bufala — thin and almost wet — continues to set a very high standard.
2171 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-352-8216, varasanos.com
Varuni Napoli
If you order a Margherita at the Krog location, stand there and eat it. In fact, that should be the Margherita rule: Delicate Neapolitan pizzas aren’t for slow pokes.
1540 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-709-2690; and 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-5550, varuni.us
Ammazza
Just steps from the Beltline, this star pizzeria has a patio to match the pie, so the kitchen sometimes can get overwhelmed.
591 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2298, ammazza.com
— Wendell Brock
Credit: Angela Hansberger
If you like cheese, try:
Amalfi
Amalfi’s quattro formaggio is topped with a fragrant mix of delicate fior di latte, fontina, pecorino Romano and goat cheese working together for a melty, nutty, salty-sharp and buttery tang of a bite.
17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7528; and 3242 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-973-0903, amalfi.com
Sapori di Napoli
The freshness of sweet, milky bufala di mozzarella and ricotta mix and meld with the complex, bold Parmigiano and pecorino Romano. It’s a distinctly Neapolitan cheese fest.
314 Church St., Decatur. 404-371-0001, saporidinapolipizzeria.com
Minnie Olivia Pizzeria
The Say Cheese pie is stunning in its simplicity — mozzarella, Parmesan, taleggio and ricotta, on a soft, chewy crust.
10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051, minnieolivia.com
— Angela Hansberger
Credit: CHRIS HUNT
If you’re a meat-lover, try:
Junior’s Pizza
The Meat It pie is loaded with pepperoni, sliced meatballs, sausage, bacon and chicken. It’s available whole or by the slice, Sicilian or New York-style.
77 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-7147, juniorspizzaatl.com
Shorty’s Pizza
The Sid Vicious is a wood-fired protein pie, with sausage, ground beef, Black Forest ham, salami, pepperoni and extra cheese.
3701 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 770-414-6999, shortystucker.com
Slim & Husky’s
The Cee No Green rules, with a house cheese blend, ground beef, pepperoni, hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and Italian sausage.
1016 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-458-3327; and 581 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. 470-355-5779, slimandhuskys.com
— Bob Townsend
Credit: Courtesy of Minnie Olivia
If you like mushrooms, try:
Minnie Olivia Pizzeria
The Georgia Mushrooms pie has a flavorful crust made from a sourdough starter, loaded with local fungi, taleggio and mozzarella cheeses, thyme and a roasted garlic sauce.
10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051, minnieolivia.com
G’s Pizza
Among G’s 15-inch Neapolitan specialty pies, the minimalist Funghi white pizza features earthy mushrooms, goat cheese and roasted garlic.
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-963-7054, gspizzaria.com
Vero Pizzeria
The Fungi pie has plenty of cremini mushrooms, and is uber cheesy from melted mozzarella, dollops of ricotta and Parmesan crema.
1441 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 404-869-1166, vero-pizzeria.com
— Ligaya Figueras
If you like pepperoni, try:
MTH Pizza
The Hell Boy is so much more than pepperoni. The heat is on, with chile garlic sauce, sopressata, Calabrian chilis and pepperoncini. Provalone, mozzarella and basil round out the flavors on this fiery, red-sauced pie.
1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. 678-424-1333, mthpizza.com.
Galla’s
Yes, the pepperoni cups will be oily and greasy all the way to the edges, but look the other way as you bite into a heck of a Buffalo-style pizza.
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 770-500-3184, gallaspizza.com
Atwoods Pizza Cafe
One taste of the Bee Me Up Scotty, and this unexpected combination of pepperoni, sopressata, Romano, fior di latte, goat cheese, arugula and hot honey will send you over the moon.
817 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-748-9577, atwoodspizzacafe.com
— Ligaya Figueras
