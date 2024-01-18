Our most anticipated albums from Georgia artists in 2024

Feb. 11

On the same day as his highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance, Usher will drop his ninth studio album “Coming Home” — his first solo effort in eight years. The album artwork features the singer holding a peach that alludes to Atlanta, the town that made him a star. “Good Good,” the album’s lead single, features fellow Atlanta artists Summer Walker and 21 Savage. It’s the amicable breakup anthem with a catchy hook that topped the charts as if the King of R&B never left them. (DP)

Omni – “Souvenir”

Feb. 16

One of the American’s best post-punk bands is probably one of the most slept-on in its hometown. Omni, like any good rock band on a slow but steady rise, just keeps getting better with each album. “Souvenir,” their fourth album — and first release in nearly five years — comes on the heels of singles “Exacto” and “Plastic Pyramid.” The trio has dubbed the project “a collection of audio objects, a stash of musical miniatures.” (GG)

Faye Webster - “Underdressed at the Symphony”

March 1

The title of Faye Webster’s upcoming album might sound eccentric, but it’s based on a true story. Webster would attend concerts at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on a whim — and yes, she was underdressed. Last week, the singer released “Lego Ring,” which features rapper Lil Yachty. In the video, the Atlanta friends play a Guitar Hero-esque game centering the new track that showcases a hazy fusion of rock and folk. “Underdressed at the Symphony” follows 2021′s “I Know I’m Funny Haha.” (DP)

Playboi Carti

No date yet

Playboi Carti is having the most thrilling and mysterious album rollout in rap music right now. He hasn’t officially announced a new album, but he’s dropped a string of tracks that suggest a new project is near. But none of them are available on streaming services. He also postponed his Antagonist tour for the second time and didn’t provide a reason why. Earlier this week, he released another song, “EvilJordan,” via his label’s Instagram page. Although it’s unclear what the rapper is doing, the recent songs are the most he’s released since his 2020 LP “Whole Lotta Red.” (DP)

The Marías

No date yet

The Marías have all but announced the date for a new album. The Los Angeles-based indie pop band is named after lead singer María Zardoya, who was raised in Atlanta. Drummer Josh Conway, guitarist Jesse Perlman and keyboardist Edward James are also in the group. “The new era starts now” is displayed in bold white letters on one of their websites. In 2021, the band dedicated their debut album “Cinema” to their love for films. (DP)

Future & Metro Boomin

No date yet

Last month, Metro Boomin said he plans to release at least three new projects this year. The Atlanta-based producer’s joint album with Future might be the first one. In March, the pair will headline Rolling Loud — furthering speculation that the album may arrive sooner than later. If released, it’ll be their first collab LP. Metro Boomin dropped his Grammy-nominated album “Heroes & Villains” in 2022. He also produced last year’s soundtrack for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Future’s most recent album, “I Never Liked You,” was released in 2022. (DP)

Anycia

No date yet

Anycia is swiftly becoming a bona fide it girl of Atlanta rap. Her viral single “BRB” oozes a brash husky tone that yields taunting lines about being the most desirable and the least bothered. She followed that success with her 2023 debut EP “Extra.” Anycia’s music has captured the attention of Drake, Kevin Durant and Latto, with whom she’ll drop a new single on Friday. In March, she’ll make her first appearance at the international hip-hop fest Rolling Loud. (DP)

Chase Shakur

No date yet

Since 2018, Chase Shakur has consistently delivered ethereal love songs that weave funk, soul and alternative R&B. The Atlanta rapper-turned-singer dropped his first project, “It’ll Be Fine,” in 2022. Last year, we got the follow-up “It’s Not You, It’s Me” — his debut offering as a Def Jam signee. The EP’s extended version “It’s Not You, It’s Me...It’s Love” was released in September. Shakur posted on X that his debut album will arrive this year. (DP)

Lil Nas X

No date yet

Lil Nas X as J Christ is “back up out the gravesite.” At least that’s what he said in his last week in a new song. The accompanying music video is Biblical imagery galore that might anger the most righteous among us. That’s seemingly the point. “J Christ” could be a clapback to the Satanist claims made against him during the rollout for his 2021 album. It’s now 2024, and “J Christ” suggests more music from Lithia Springs native is coming soon. (DP)

Ludacris

No date yet

In May 2023, Ludacris sat down with Tamron Hall to talk about fatherhood and recording new music, alluding to his forthcoming 10th studio album. He even blamed its delay on production tied to the never-ending “Fast and Furious” releases, but quipped that an album drop would be “probably next year.” Well, next year is here, and since then, we’ve seen Luda literally flying through the air at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and releasing a Katt Williams diss track. There is more than enough content for one of the city’s all-time great lyricists to back up his claim that, “Make no mistake, I still got it.” (GG)

JID – “Forever and A Day”

No date yet

One would imagine it feels good to be JID right now. The East Atlanta emcee’s track “Surround Sound” is going viral, and charting on the Billboard Top 40. Not bad for a song that’s almost two years old. Therein lies the genius of one of the city’s most gifted lyricists: sometimes it takes folks a minute to catch up to his bars, but they’re typically glad when they do. “Forever and a Day” was teased last year, and earlier this month, JID released “30 (Freestyle),” a much-loved potential album teaser. (GG)

Michael Stipe

No date yet

Late last year, former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe came clean about the future of a potential solo effort: “I have a deadline now,” he told The New York Times. Whether or not that’s enough confirmation for fans who last heard from him on 2020′s “Drive to the Ocean” and “No Time for Love Right Now” depends on if Stipe sees said deadline through. (GG)