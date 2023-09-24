Atlanta’s Usher will be Super Bowl halftime act in 2024

Atlanta R&B legend Usher will be the Super Bowl halftime act in early 2024.

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on CBS.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher, 44, has been a star since he was a teenager with multiple Grammy Awards, No. 1 hits and worldwide tours. He has been doing a residency this year at the Park MGM in Vegas.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that bringing the last three decades of his life together for his current Vegas run is his way to expose the strip to Atlanta’s vibrant culture.

“Atlanta influences everything,” said Usher. “We are like nothing else that you will ever see or experience. That influence that comes from the South may have been forgotten, but whenever I’m on the stage, I’m gonna remind you of it and take you all the way back to the roots of it.”

His biggest hits include “You Make Me Wanna,” “U Got It Bad,” “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” “Love in This Club,” “Yeah!” “Caught Up” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.”

He performed “OMG” at the Super Bowl in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas were the headliners.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation are working together to produce the highly scrutinized show, which usually lasts between 12 and 14 minutes and is seen by about 100 million Americans and even more overseas. Usher will not be compensated but the publicity usually results in a big boost in record sales and streaming.