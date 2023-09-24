BreakingNews
Atlanta’s Usher will be Super Bowl halftime act in 2024

Atlanta’s Usher will be Super Bowl halftime act in 2024

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
20 minutes ago
X

Atlanta R&B legend Usher will be the Super Bowl halftime act in early 2024.

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on CBS.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher, 44, has been a star since he was a teenager with multiple Grammy Awards, No. 1 hits and worldwide tours. He has been doing a residency this year at the Park MGM in Vegas.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that bringing the last three decades of his life together for his current Vegas run is his way to expose the strip to Atlanta’s vibrant culture.

“Atlanta influences everything,” said Usher. “We are like nothing else that you will ever see or experience. That influence that comes from the South may have been forgotten, but whenever I’m on the stage, I’m gonna remind you of it and take you all the way back to the roots of it.”

His biggest hits include “You Make Me Wanna,” “U Got It Bad,” “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” “Love in This Club,” “Yeah!” “Caught Up” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.”

>>RELATED: Usher speaks to the AJC about his Vegas residency and love for Atlanta

He performed “OMG” at the Super Bowl in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas were the headliners.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation are working together to produce the highly scrutinized show, which usually lasts between 12 and 14 minutes and is seen by about 100 million Americans and even more overseas. Usher will not be compensated but the publicity usually results in a big boost in record sales and streaming.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
42m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
4h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 dead in ‘targeted’ shooting near SW Atlanta mall
8m ago
The Latest

Credit: Mikki K. Harris / AJC

Briefs: Diana DeGarmo at Serenbe, ‘Big Brother’ Georgia contestant update
Sherée Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, Parvati Shallow join Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’
What’s filming in Georgia in September, 2023?
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top