New opera center receives funding and name; orchestra negotiates new contract

As a lead gift to The Atlanta Opera’s three-year, $110 million comprehensive campaign, the Blank Foundation grant designated $25 million to be used toward capital development. The remaining $2.5 million will be earmarked for the foundation’s continued sponsorship of the Molly Blank Discoveries Series, a program that features small-scale chamber works performed in alternate venues around Atlanta such as the Alliance Theatre, Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University, Rialto Center for the Arts, Le Maison Rouge at Paris on Ponce, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and Atlanta Botanical Garden. The series was launched in the 2014-15 season and was nominated for an International Opera Award in 2016.

Molly Blank, mother of Arthur Blank, the cofounder of The Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons, was known for her philanthropic spirit and dedication to the arts.

“My mother, an artist herself, believed in the power of the arts to bring joy and healing. As a sculptor and dancer, she loved attending concerts, theater, and opera in Atlanta and New York,” said Arthur Blank, in a press release. “My brother Michael and I are proud to carry on her passion for the arts, and we know she would be honored to see her name alongside one of the country’s top opera companies.”

Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director of The Atlanta Opera, said Molly Blank, who died in 2015 at 99-years-old, will live on at The Atlanta Opera.

“Her legacy of courage, compassion, community service and much-loved sense of humor will inspire all we create and accomplish in the new facility,” he said.

Zvulun and the Atlanta Opera earned a national spotlight in October when The New York Times ran a feature about the opera’s growth and Zvulun’s leadership, which tripled the opera’s budget to roughly $15 million and made it one of largest operas in the country. According to The New York Times, only 10 in the country are larger. In 2023, the Atlanta Opera received a Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities for its 96-Hour Opera Festival. In 2018, the opera was featured in a 2018 Harvard Business School case study about successful organizational growth.

Given its growth, the Atlanta Opera Orchestra recently pushed to renegotiate its contract. Before the renegotiation, orchestra members made roughly $10,000 per year according to an Oct. 9 letter by Ned Hanlon, president of the American Guild of Musical Artists published by the guild. Orchestra members banded together to push for higher pay, posting their plea on social media channels. Details of the renegotiation have not been publicized but a statement on the Atlanta Opera Orchestra website says the orchestra is pleased to announce a new four-year contract.

“Negotiations over the past five months have been challenging, but through dedicated and open dialogue, we have achieved a meaningful step forward,” read the statement. “This agreement reflects our collective commitment to honoring the vital role of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra within the company and to working toward compensation that aligns with our Tier One status.”

For more information on the Molly Blank Center for Opera visit AtlantaOpera.org.