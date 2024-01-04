Lil Nas X documentary to debut on HBO and Max Jan. 27

Atlanta native Lil Nas X will be the subject of his own documentary coming Jan. 27 to HBO and streaming service Max.

Called “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” the documentary will feature cameras following him as he preps for his first-ever headlining U.S. tour in 2022 and 2023. It will cover about 60 days of his tour in verité style.

His career broke open in 2019 with his massive crossover hit “Old Town Road,” which is the longest running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 19 weeks. He has had a string of other hits since then including “Panini,” “Montero,” “Industry Baby” and “Thats What I Want.”