Lil Nas X documentary to debut on HBO and Max Jan. 27

Atlanta native Lil Nas X will be the subject of his own documentary coming Jan. 27 to HBO and streaming service Max.
Called “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” the documentary will feature cameras following him as he preps for his first-ever headlining U.S. tour in 2022 and 2023. It will cover about 60 days of his tour in verité style.
His career broke open in 2019 with his massive crossover hit “Old Town Road,” which is the longest running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 19 weeks. He has had a string of other hits since then including “Panini,” “Montero,” “Industry Baby” and “Thats What I Want.”
Mirroring the elaborate stage show, the film is divided into three acts (rebirth, transformation and becoming) and shows Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Hill) grappling with sudden fame.
According to a press release, the film shows him being “vulnerable and raw off stage and spectacular on stage.” It promises to “transport the audience through the highs and lows of his life via his deeply personal music, while behind the scenes, the film reveals a sensitive young man still exploring his own queer identity, complicated relationships with family members, and his aspirations as a force for self-expression and acceptance.”
