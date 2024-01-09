Playboi Carti postpones upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop

The rapper released a collaboration with Travis Scott last week.
Playboi Carti brought his King Vamp Tour to State Farm Arena on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with Rico Nasty and Ken Car$on opening up. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

53 minutes ago

Playboi Carti has mysteriously postponed his upcoming tour ... again. The North American leg of the Antagonist Tour was slated to begin next week, with a stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Jan. 27. However, the rapper’s website now lists all dates for his tour as “TBD,” and the event page on State Farm Arena’s website confirms that the show has been postponed.

No future dates were announced. Playboi Carti hasn’t released a official statement about the tour and representatives for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information.

The Antagonist Tour was originally scheduled to begin last fall before dates were moved to this year. Fellow Atlanta rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang were expected to join Playboi Carti on the road. The tour would’ve marked Playboi Carti’s first headlining gig since his arrest in 2022 for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend. He was arrested in Fulton County and charged with aggravated assault and hindering persons making emergency telephone call. Through a lawyer, the rapper has denied the charges.

Playboi Carti is seemingly gearing for a new project, a follow-up to 2020′s “Whole Lotta Red.” Since last month, he’s dropped a string of songs like “2024,” “Hoodbyair,” and “Different Day,” which he only released via YouTube or on social media. He dropped the Travis Scott-assisted “Backrooms” last week.

