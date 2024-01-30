BreakingNews
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Cold weather in the Atlanta area inspires cozy pursuits, but there’s no need to limit your choices for grandkid entertainment to widescreens and home-baked cookies.

The slower pace in winter offers a chance to enjoy events and activities that are out of your typical range. Here are three offbeat choices that may end up as a new shared passion.

Little Leapers trampoline event

10 a.m.-noon., Friday, Feb. 2, $7.99-$14.99. Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 1425 Market Blvd Ste 100-A, Roswell.

Introduce small ones to the boundless joy of trampolines at this event tailored to tots 5 and under and their caregivers.

An outing like this makes a nice change if you commonly keep young kids during the week, a rare treat if grandkids are visiting, or if it’s been a while since you took one one-on-one time with nearby relatives.

Rachel Stern practices her routine during the 42 annual Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival at the Yaarab Shrine Center in Atlanta on Saturday, February 8, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

46th Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival - competition and cabaret

2 p.m. competition, donations accepted, 9 p.m. cabaret, $15. Saturday, Feb. 3, Yaarab Shrine Center Recreation Building, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta.

There’s a rich tradition of juggling in the ATL, and Groundhog Day weekend is when the Atlanta Jugglers Association comes together to show their stuff.

The 14,000-square-foot room and large outdoor courtyard is a melee of unicycles, hoopers, and of course jugglers of every skill level.

The Saturday competition will thrill even a jaded teen or tween, and the cabaret that night is high-level entertainment, complete with magic, bubbling, and yo-yos.

If the kids are intrigued, you can find info on lessons or join the association throughout the festival.

Makerspace craft or STEAM activity

4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, free. Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Rd., Atlanta.

It’s so simple to encourage grandkids of all ages to create crafts or engage with science, math, or technology projects when someone else takes the lead on organizing and corralling materials.

This event is designed for all ages, so you can jump in with the paintbrush or mini-science experiment, too. Should this pique your interest, the activity is ongoing and presented most Thursdays.

