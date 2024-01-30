Introduce small ones to the boundless joy of trampolines at this event tailored to tots 5 and under and their caregivers.

An outing like this makes a nice change if you commonly keep young kids during the week, a rare treat if grandkids are visiting, or if it’s been a while since you took one one-on-one time with nearby relatives.

46th Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival - competition and cabaret

2 p.m. competition, donations accepted, 9 p.m. cabaret, $15. Saturday, Feb. 3, Yaarab Shrine Center Recreation Building, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta.

There’s a rich tradition of juggling in the ATL, and Groundhog Day weekend is when the Atlanta Jugglers Association comes together to show their stuff.

The 14,000-square-foot room and large outdoor courtyard is a melee of unicycles, hoopers, and of course jugglers of every skill level.

The Saturday competition will thrill even a jaded teen or tween, and the cabaret that night is high-level entertainment, complete with magic, bubbling, and yo-yos.

If the kids are intrigued, you can find info on lessons or join the association throughout the festival.

Makerspace craft or STEAM activity

4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, free. Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Rd., Atlanta.

It’s so simple to encourage grandkids of all ages to create crafts or engage with science, math, or technology projects when someone else takes the lead on organizing and corralling materials.

This event is designed for all ages, so you can jump in with the paintbrush or mini-science experiment, too. Should this pique your interest, the activity is ongoing and presented most Thursdays.