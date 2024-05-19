Biden set to deliver high-stakes Morehouse commencement address on Sunday

“The last thing that we want to do is create a moment where someone is taken out of commencement by law enforcement because they are being disruptive,” Thomas said in an interview last week with National Public Radio. “Faced with the choice of having police take people out of the Morehouse commencement in zip ties, we would essentially cancel or discontinue the commencement services on the spot.”

Biden made some campaign stops Saturday in Atlanta. Georgia is again seen as a critical state for the president’s reelection chances against former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with V-103′s Big Tigger, Biden said he was excited to come to Morehouse.

“I’m honored to be able to speak to the future leaders of America this weekend at Morehouse, and celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates,” Biden said. “But I’ve been very clear. Every American has the right to peacefully protest. Once that protest crosses the line into hate speech and violence, that’s unacceptable.”

Thomas said the college is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department, the local sheriff’s office and the Secret Service to ensure that things go smoothly. He said the school has also sent out and reinforced the school’s policies on free speech.

“If during the ceremony, people engage in silent, nondisruptive protests, if, you know, my students when they cross the stage — they want to wear insignia or scars that identify their relationship to this issue, that will be allowed,” Thomas said.

