Politics

Biden set to deliver high-stakes Morehouse commencement address on Sunday

A student walks by a Morehouse College sign in Atlanta on April 24, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A student walks by a Morehouse College sign in Atlanta on April 24, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By , and
15 minutes ago

After weeks of debate among students and alumni, President Joe Biden is set to give the commencement Sunday morning at Morehouse College.

Some Morehouse students and alumni have voiced concerns about Biden speaking at the college’s graduation celebration. Biden has largely supported the Israeli government in that country’s ongoing war with Hamas, which has angered many pro-Palestinian protesters who’ve held demonstrations on dozens of college campuses in recent weeks, including some in Georgia. Others have expressed excitement about Biden’s visit, noting the rarity of a president speaking at a historically Black college.

Morehouse President David A. Thomas has said he’d stop the ceremony rather than allow major disruptions or arrests.

“The last thing that we want to do is create a moment where someone is taken out of commencement by law enforcement because they are being disruptive,” Thomas said in an interview last week with National Public Radio. “Faced with the choice of having police take people out of the Morehouse commencement in zip ties, we would essentially cancel or discontinue the commencement services on the spot.”

Biden made some campaign stops Saturday in Atlanta. Georgia is again seen as a critical state for the president’s reelection chances against former President Donald Trump.

ExploreWill Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?

In an interview with V-103′s Big Tigger, Biden said he was excited to come to Morehouse.

“I’m honored to be able to speak to the future leaders of America this weekend at Morehouse, and celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates,” Biden said. “But I’ve been very clear. Every American has the right to peacefully protest. Once that protest crosses the line into hate speech and violence, that’s unacceptable.”

Thomas said the college is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department, the local sheriff’s office and the Secret Service to ensure that things go smoothly. He said the school has also sent out and reinforced the school’s policies on free speech.

“If during the ceremony, people engage in silent, nondisruptive protests, if, you know, my students when they cross the stage — they want to wear insignia or scars that identify their relationship to this issue, that will be allowed,” Thomas said.

Please return for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Jillian Price on twitter
Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fallout continues for Emory president after protest crackdown

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator with Georgia roots, dies at 58

Credit: AP

Saturday’s Braves game against Padres rained out, moved to Monday

Credit: AP

Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

Credit: AP

Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File

Kennesaw State University student fatally shot on campus, suspect detained
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘Georgia is the reason I’m president right now’
Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator with Georgia roots, dies at 58
Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes
KEN SUGIURA
‘Seismic’ changes are coming to college athletics, not entirely for the better
8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars