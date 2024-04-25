Atlanta Motor Speedway plus Older Americans Month equals high-octane fun

With Older Americans Month just around the corner, AARP Georgia is gearing up for a special event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’s going to be a fun day of activities, a little exercise and perhaps some record-breaking action.

AARP is partnering with Trulieve Georgia and the Disabled American Veterans to hold the free event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton, home of the iconic speedway.

“AARP Georgia, Trulieve Georgia, and the Disabled American Veterans are partnering to celebrate Older Americans Month by highlighting what drives us — good friends, good health, and good fun,” according to the event’s registration page. “This free public event will feature a variety of health and wellness lessons, interactive games, and healthy food options.”

DaShaun “The Guru of Abs” Johnson will host a chair-based exercise lesson that AARP Georgia wants to be the largest ever. If all goes to plan, the nonprofit anticipates breaking a Guinness World Record.

“That’s right, we’re aiming to make history while getting our bodies moving and grooving to the beat of good health,” its website states.

“But that’s not all! We’ve got interactive games that’ll challenge your skills and keep you entertained for hours on end. Plus, we’re serving up healthy food options to keep you fueled and ready for action. And let’s not forget about the thrill of the speedway itself — whether you’re zooming around the track or cheering from the sidelines, you’re in for a ride you won’t soon forget.”

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.

Registration will close at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, just before the event begins.