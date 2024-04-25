Aging in Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway plus Older Americans Month equals high-octane fun

You might also become a part of history as attendees try to set a world record for chair-based exercise

By
17 minutes ago

With Older Americans Month just around the corner, AARP Georgia is gearing up for a special event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’s going to be a fun day of activities, a little exercise and perhaps some record-breaking action.

AARP is partnering with Trulieve Georgia and the Disabled American Veterans to hold the free event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton, home of the iconic speedway.

ExploreBond with your family: Things to do with grandkids this week

“AARP Georgia, Trulieve Georgia, and the Disabled American Veterans are partnering to celebrate Older Americans Month by highlighting what drives us — good friends, good health, and good fun,” according to the event’s registration page. “This free public event will feature a variety of health and wellness lessons, interactive games, and healthy food options.”

DaShaun “The Guru of Abs” Johnson will host a chair-based exercise lesson that AARP Georgia wants to be the largest ever. If all goes to plan, the nonprofit anticipates breaking a Guinness World Record.

“That’s right, we’re aiming to make history while getting our bodies moving and grooving to the beat of good health,” its website states.

“But that’s not all! We’ve got interactive games that’ll challenge your skills and keep you entertained for hours on end. Plus, we’re serving up healthy food options to keep you fueled and ready for action. And let’s not forget about the thrill of the speedway itself — whether you’re zooming around the track or cheering from the sidelines, you’re in for a ride you won’t soon forget.”

ExploreAging in Atlanta event offers senior dating tips, estate planning info

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.

Registration will close at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, just before the event begins.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Wave of war protests reaches metro Atlanta campuses26m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s immunity argument
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall

Credit: TNS

McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
2h ago
The Latest

Aging in Atlanta event offers senior dating tips, estate planning info
At 62, Jon Bon Jovi still trains 5 to 6 times a week
Want to lower your dementia risk? Becoming a teacher is a good start
Featured

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas
Falcons had busy offseason leading to NFL draft
Archives: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’ - The Lake Oconee case