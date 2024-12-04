Of all the things you can do to boost your health, one is physical activity, which has many benefits. High impact or low, daily, or just a few days a week, exercise is one key to improved health and overall well-being.

While it is unrealistic for anyone over 50 to expect to perform as they did in their 20s and 30s, regular physical activity is a key factor to maintaining independence and quality of life as we age. According to WebMD, exercise can help halt or old off serious illnesses — and, in some cases, it can make them better. This is the case for conditions including arthritis, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. It can also help the brain stay sharp.

How much exercise is enough

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, or a combination of the two for optimal cardiovascular health.

“People who exercise regularly tend to do much, much better in terms of heart health,”Kurt M. Hong, MD, Ph.D., professor of clinical medicine and founding director of the Center for Clinical Nutrition at University of Southern California, told Self magazine.

Although these guidelines are recommended, any activity is better than sitting on the couch. Regardless of pace, distance or duration, activities like walking, swimming, chair exercises, dancing, and yoga have great rewards.

In addition to combating health issues, the Mayo Clinic offers a few ways that staying active can help.

Losing weight

Frequent exercise contributes to weight loss. The greater the intensity, the greater the calories burned. But who says you have to go to a gym to get results? Try parking further away to get in more steps. Put on music and dance while doing chores. Plant a garden or bathe the dog if you can.

Boost energy and improve mood

If you find yourself breathing harder after climbing the stairs or irritable without knowing why, try exercising for a few minutes a day. Exercise not only increases energy, but it also stabilizes mood. It helps the cardiovascular system perform more efficiently by sending oxygen and nutrients to the tissue. This boosts lung and heart function leading to increased energy. With physical activity, you could experience improved happiness, reduced anxiety and feel more relaxed.

Find out what’s right for you

Incorporating low-impact activities into your weekly regiment is a great way to begin. Plus, it’s easier on the joints. If you enjoy working out with friends and meeting new ones, check programs like SilverSneakers that may be offered at your local recreation center.