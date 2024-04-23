Before the chaos of summer plans sets in, build your relationship with your grandkids with Atlanta-area outings that involve playing, picnics and pets.

When you have a great time together in any of these settings, you’ll be a step ahead in knowing places to revisit throughout the summer. Here are three events and activities that promote family bonding, whether you’re hosting one grandkid or a large group.

LifeLine Animal Project featured animal at Loews Atlanta Hotel

4-8 p.m., Friday, April 26. Fee admission. Loews Atlanta Hotel, 1065 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.

A lavish hotel and a featured adoptable cutie fostered by Fulton County Animal Services are a fine combination for low-key family fun. And the encounter will help the grandkids understand the necessity of responsible pet ownership.

The event runs most Friday evenings with a new furry face each time, so stop by anytime you’re in Midtown for other entertainment, too.

Pack a picnic for Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. No charge to use facility, picnic pavilion rental starting $20 per hour. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy, Kennesaw.

The whole family can grow closer as they share this park. The 18,500-square-foot, turf-covered inclusive playground features five play structures. There’s also a 40,000-square-foot skatepark. An off-leash dog park and Wi-Fi hotspot round things out.

Make the outing extra special by packing a picnic. It needn’t be lavish — everyone will enjoy breakfast sandwiches or snacks and lemonade, depending on what time you show up.

If you want to get more ambitious, consider reserving one of the park’s three picnic pavilions for a large group.

Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes

Tour of Homes: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday April 26-28. $35 in advance, $40 after April 26. Festival starts at 11 a.m., Saturday-Sunday April 27-28. Free admission. Inman Park, 963 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta

You can revel in being Atlantans, soak up some culture, and admire spectacular historic homes together at this Inman Park tradition.

There’s a $35 charge for the Home Tour of Victorians built as part of Atlanta’s first planned suburb, but the rest of the events are free, including Saturday’s parade at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. dance festival, and the new Atlanta Dance film and screening at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Be sure to bring funds to sample the foods and visit the market. And keep a sharp eye out for more reasons to revisit Inman Park throughout the year. The festival is only one weekend, but you can enjoy the Eastside Trail.

Purchase Home Tours tickets here.