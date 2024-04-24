Aging in Atlanta

Aging in Atlanta event offers senior dating tips, estate planning info

By Kiersten Willis
15 minutes ago

The AJC’s quarterly Aging in Atlanta community event series continued Wednesday, April 24, at City Springs Studio Theater.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor of the sold-out event, where attendees learned about senior dating, estate planning, healthy living and local recreation.

As attendees enjoyed lunch, host Kim Yates engaged them in a Q&A session. Participants also won gift cards, gift bags and other door prizes.

Kroger, Kaiser Permanente, the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, TerraBella Senior Living, Sonder Health Plans and Orcam held one-on-one chats before the panel discussion.

Rounding out the panel were: Fran Jeffries, digital producer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Brandon Hannah, workforce health consultant, Kaiser Permanente; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division; Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm; and Lateefah Watford, MD, doctor of psychiatry, Kaiser Permanente.

Hannah answered questions about maintaining a healthy diet, leveraging insurance benefits and free programs for mobility, plus senior exercises that help with balance.

Pawley discussed estate planning amid inflation, how trusts can help you avoid probate, and what’s needed for a valid will and trust.

McEwen talked about updates on vaccines, medication interactions and drug costs.

Jefferies discussed staying active with double-dutch, recreational activities for older adults, tips for dating over 60, and Seniors on the Runway, which produces entertainment fashion shows featuring models who are 50+.

Watford addressed the importance of games for brain health, coping with aging and resources for managing adult children who may be struggling.

For additional information about healthy living, things to do and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming May 5.

