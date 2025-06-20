Q: Can you recommend a top-shelf firm in Atlanta that can evaluate, clean and possibly repair an older oil painting? We’d also like the firm to uncover the artist’s name, which is currently hidden by the old frame, and give us an idea of its worth. Thank you. — Terry Dempsey, Grayson
A: The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center, 6000 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-733-4589, is an organization dedicated to preserving and conserving works of art and material culture. It provides art conservation services to the High as well as to smaller museums, universities and historic houses. The work is done in-house unless a client requires otherwise. You’ll find more information at williamstownart.org. Note that Williamstown doesn’t offer appraisal services.
Q: For years, I would buy refill canisters for our SodaStream at Bed Bath and Beyond. Of course, those stores are closed, and I haven’t found another place to exchange our empty one. Can you please tell me where we can trade our old canister? Thank you. — Mrs. Daniels, Milton
Credit: handout
Credit: handout
A: Head to Staples, 945 North Point Drive, Alpharetta, 678-366-0245. You can buy new CO2 cylinders for $31.99 each or trade in your empty for half off.
Q: Do you have any suggestions for getting my late father’s paintings appraised? I want to find an appraiser who can tell me if they are worth anything or if it’s time to donate them. Thank you. — Sandy Palladino, Marietta
A: Courtney Ahlstrom Christy at Ahlstrom Appraisals, 404-219-9705, is a certified member of the International Society of Appraisers with personal property appraisal experience, specializing in fine or decorative arts. Her extensive educational background includes a fellowship at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and a stint studying 20th-century design at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London. Go to ahlstromappraisals.com for more information.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
