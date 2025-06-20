Q: Can you recommend a top-shelf firm in Atlanta that can evaluate, clean and possibly repair an older oil painting? We’d also like the firm to uncover the artist’s name, which is currently hidden by the old frame, and give us an idea of its worth. Thank you. — Terry Dempsey, Grayson

A: The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center, 6000 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-733-4589, is an organization dedicated to preserving and conserving works of art and material culture. It provides art conservation services to the High as well as to smaller museums, universities and historic houses. The work is done in-house unless a client requires otherwise. You’ll find more information at williamstownart.org. Note that Williamstown doesn’t offer appraisal services.

Q: For years, I would buy refill canisters for our SodaStream at Bed Bath and Beyond. Of course, those stores are closed, and I haven’t found another place to exchange our empty one. Can you please tell me where we can trade our old canister? Thank you. — Mrs. Daniels, Milton