Where Can I Find It
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: oil painting repair, SodaStream canister exchange, painting appraisal

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Q: Can you recommend a top-shelf firm in Atlanta that can evaluate, clean and possibly repair an older oil painting? We’d also like the firm to uncover the artist’s name, which is currently hidden by the old frame, and give us an idea of its worth. Thank you. — Terry Dempsey, Grayson

A: The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center, 6000 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-733-4589, is an organization dedicated to preserving and conserving works of art and material culture. It provides art conservation services to the High as well as to smaller museums, universities and historic houses. The work is done in-house unless a client requires otherwise. You’ll find more information at williamstownart.org. Note that Williamstown doesn’t offer appraisal services.

Q: For years, I would buy refill canisters for our SodaStream at Bed Bath and Beyond. Of course, those stores are closed, and I haven’t found another place to exchange our empty one. Can you please tell me where we can trade our old canister? Thank you. — Mrs. Daniels, Milton

SodaStream offers two types of CO2 cylinders. The blue one screws in and is used for older models, while the pink version uses a Quick Connect method that snaps into newer machines. (Courtesy)

Credit: handout

icon to expand image

Credit: handout

A: Head to Staples, 945 North Point Drive, Alpharetta, 678-366-0245. You can buy new CO2 cylinders for $31.99 each or trade in your empty for half off.

Q: Do you have any suggestions for getting my late father’s paintings appraised? I want to find an appraiser who can tell me if they are worth anything or if it’s time to donate them. Thank you. — Sandy Palladino, Marietta

A: Courtney Ahlstrom Christy at Ahlstrom Appraisals, 404-219-9705, is a certified member of the International Society of Appraisers with personal property appraisal experience, specializing in fine or decorative arts. Her extensive educational background includes a fellowship at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and a stint studying 20th-century design at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London. Go to ahlstromappraisals.com for more information.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
More Stories

Keep Reading

David, left, and Billy Clifton-Strawn conduct careers in the arts and support each other with feedback -- when asked. (Courtesy of David Clifton-Strawn)

Credit: Photo by David Clifton-Strawn

Amused at being called an Atlanta ‘power gay couple,’ they’re into art of networking

Meet Atlanta arts figures David and Billy Clifton-Strawn, a photographer and digital artist who attend one to four openings or art events per week.

Is it a kitchen? A supermarket? A craft room? No, it’s Newell’s Atlanta HQ.

Inside Newell's new headquarters is a full-sized kitchen with the company's well-known appliances, a mock grocery store area and a craft room.

50 years after ‘Save the Fox,’ historic preservation still spotty

When it comes to historic preservation, Atlanta is batting around .500.

The Latest

Beyoncé brings her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta for four July nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Get ready for Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Clipse and more metro Atlanta summer concerts

Make the most of Atlanta, one of the best staycation cities

In town for Club World Cup? Explore Centennial Park District for even more fun

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

2h ago

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.

1h ago