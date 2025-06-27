Atlanta’s TNT Sports will no longer produce NBA TV programming

After hanging in the balance for months, Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will no longer produce content for NBA TV, according to an internal memo network Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser sent to staff Friday afternoon.
The league will assume the responsibility of programming and operating NBA TV and NBA.com, which will become effective in early October, according to the memo, which was reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The move, which brings an end to a relationship that has lasted about 17 years, will likely impact a number of jobs in Atlanta. Many of the crews producing content across NBA TV were based out of the Midtown Techwood campus. It is unclear what will happen to those workers.
Attempts to reach officials with TNT were not immediately successful.
WBD isn’t severing its media ties completely with the league. The company’s 2024 rights deal with the NBA gives it licensing rights to produce new and existing NBA content across TNT Sports, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights. WBD will also air live games in international markets.
TNT Sports will also continue producing NBA TV’s marquee sports show “Inside the NBA” out of Atlanta. Its hosts, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, will remain TNT employees.
According to the memo, Warner Bros. Discovery could not agree on a path forward that “recognized the value of our expertise, quality content, and operational excellence” with NBA TV. More explicit details were not provided in the memo.
The package of games TNT has long held will be broadcast or streamed by Amazon, NBCUniversal and Disney’s ESPN and ABC starting in the 2025-2026 season.
