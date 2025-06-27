Atlanta’s TNT Sports will no longer produce NBA TV programming

After hanging in the balance for months, Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will no longer produce content for NBA TV, according to an internal memo network Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser sent to staff Friday afternoon.

The league will assume the responsibility of programming and operating NBA TV and NBA.com, which will become effective in early October, according to the memo, which was reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The move, which brings an end to a relationship that has lasted about 17 years, will likely impact a number of jobs in Atlanta. Many of the crews producing content across NBA TV were based out of the Midtown Techwood campus. It is unclear what will happen to those workers.