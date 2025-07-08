Be spontaneous and go further

Go one stop further, beyond the capitals and major cities, to experience the unique stories and perspectives found in small towns. Rather than flying over the landscape, become part of it.

“Traveling with a Eurail Pass offers a convenient and comfortable alternative to driving. It allows passengers to sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery,” explains Jody Bauer, senior research analyst at Eurail. “With trains connecting both iconic landmarks and hidden gems, it’s an ideal way to explore Europe without the stress of navigating unfamiliar roads or dealing with traffic.”

Especially for older travelers, rail is often more comfortable and less stressful.

“Most train stations are centrally located,” explains Bauer. “Rail is especially appealing to those who value a slower, more scenic journey, particularly during the quieter off-season months. Seniors ages 60 and over receive a 10 percent discount on Eurail Passes, making it an enriching and cost-effective way to travel.”

Last year, passes issued to senior travelers rose 29%, clear evidence of the growing popularity of train travel among this age group.

Be flexible with the itinerary, and with a one-country or global pass plus no luggage restrictions, it allows travel to be a serendipitous journey. With the network of railways, the well-known landmarks as well as the off-the-beaten-track ones are all possibilities.

The basics of the global pass

With the Eurail app, customize your itinerary or simply know how long you’ll be in a destination, and the app will help in the planning. A Flexi Pass allows you to travel 15 days within two months while a continuous pass allows unlimited daily travel for up to three months. Purchase and download the app, then simply swipe at the train station and hop aboard.

First- and second-class options are available, but with the slight variation in price, choose the first-class option. Providing optimal comfort, more legroom, larger tables, charging ports and Wi-Fi, first class perks do vary between countries.

Regional trains don’t require seat reservations but many of the longer routes on high-speed and sleeper trains do for an additional cost. With the Eurail pass, plan your route and book your seats. With many iconic scenic routes available, like Germany’s Mainz to Cologne or Italy’s Naples to Palermo, book early.

Sit back and enjoy the ride

When Simcha Weinstein, 71, and his wife return to the States for their three-month catch-up with family and friends, they are always amazed at how car culture has taken over.

“It feels like everything is about hopping in your car to get from point A to point B,” says Weinstein. “In Europe, it’s so different. We’re either walking or taking trains almost everywhere. And when we want to visit another town, we just hop on a train.”

Credit: Simcha Winstein Credit: Simcha Winstein

The Weinsteins sold their home and everything they owned three years ago, and now travel the world seven months out of the year. With only two carry-ons each, they choose trains when at all possible, being mindful of their carbon footprint and the desired slower pace.

“You only need three pieces of information,” says Weinstein. “Where you’re going, what time the train leaves, and what platform to board from.” It’s their favorite way to travel, and with the well-connected train system, getting around is a pleasure.

A short hop on a plane is often less expensive and less of a time investment, but trains are an easier choice overall.

“Arriving at the airport two or three hours early, going through TSA security checks, dealing with layovers or flight changes, it’s a lot,” says Weinstein, explaining his preference for trains. “Plug in your computer, kick back, and just enjoy the ride.”