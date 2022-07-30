Sports Daily: Cousins bound for Cleveland?

Including our beloved Grady Jarrett.

THANKS, GRADY

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

Forgive me for writing about Jarrett again — but the news of his release hit right at newsletter time yesterday. I didn’t have time to pontificate properly.

And you know what stinks? One of my first thoughts upon learning of his departure was “good for him!”

Some of that’s driven by Jarrett’s status as an all-around good dude (which columnist Ken Sugiura went deeper on a couple months ago). A two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. A sturdy, steady team captain raised right here in Rockdale County.

“His tenacity and love for those around him have inspired not only me, but teammates, staff and generations of Falcons fans alike,” team owner Arthur Blank wrote in a lengthy statement posted to social media.

Ten years in this franchise is too long for someone like that.

There were good times: Those early Dan Quinn-led teams, a trip to the Super Bowl (however ill-fated). But that was awhile ago now.

💵 Cunningham: Lots of defensive holes, little cap space

👋 Ex Falcons starter Richie Grant to sign with 49ers

Seven losing seasons ago, if we’re being precise. Seven seasons with few truly talented pieces alongside Jarrett on the defensive line (if you’re keeping score at home, we’re talking annual team sack totals of 22nd, 29th, 23rd, 32nd, 31st, 21st and 31st in the NFL).

Seven seasons of bad coaching and questionable front office decisions.

Jarrett might be walking right back into some of that in historically dysfunctional Chicago, where he and longtime Atlanta teammate Drew Dalman are now both set to sign.

And I don’t necessarily fault the Falcons front office for making the move — perhaps they have a plan to completely reimagine the team’s defense. Perhaps it will actually work.

Perhaps.

But right now?

Right now, showing Jarrett the door feels more like granting him a mercy than anything else.

COUSINS WATCH

As chatter about Kirk Cousins and his potential trade value continues to swirl, AJC beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter ain’t buying it. He called the quarterback’s contract “untradeable,” said “no team is going to take it on” and reiterated that he expects Cousins to be cut … at some point.

🔮 He made a prediction, too: “Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has said that he’ll do what’s right for the team, while Cousins reportedly told Arthur Blank that he wants out. He’ll eventually get his wish. We could see Cousins ‘Swag Surfing’ in the Dawg Pound as a Cleveland Brown. He’d be reunited with his former position coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.”

SPRINGTIME IN ATHENS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Spring football practice is officially underway in Athens today, where Georgia’s preparing for life after Carson Beck (and a whole bunch of defensive starters).

Our man from DawgNation, Connor Riley, already tackled big questions the Bulldogs are facing, potential breakout candidates and the most important player at each position.

🤔 But I also asked him straight up: Is there really a competition at quarterback? Or is this Gunner Stockton’s job after his solid postseason performances against Texas and Notre Dame?

“Redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi aims to push Stockton this spring and Georgia could always look to add a player via the transfer portal after spring practice for more reinforcements,” Connor said. “At this point though, it would be borderline shocking to see anyone but Stockton start Georgia’s first game of the 2025 season.”

MEANWHILE, ON THE FLATS …

Georgia Tech football is at least kinda sorta dealing with the same quarterback situation. Veteran Haynes King is the de facto starter — but after playing a key role in a couple of wins last season, youngster Aaron Philo still looms.

🐝 Beat reporter Chad Bishop told me this: “Philo has vowed this spring to challenge King for that starting role, and Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said the competition at the position will determine the depth chart ahead of Tech’s opener at Colorado.”

WHAT A NUMBER: 2.96

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

That’s the Braves’ collective spring training ERA as of this morning, the lowest in the majors by almost half a run.

Putting too much stock in March statistics is for suckers, of course — but call it an encouraging sign for a rotation that no longer includes Max Fried and is yet to get Spencer Strider back.

📉 On the other end of the spectrum: Former All-Star Bryce Elder continues struggling mightily, surrendering five runs in less than three innings over the weekend. “It’s just not happening for him right now,” manager Brian Snitker said.

KNOW YOUR BRAVES HISTORY?

We’ve got a brand new interactive quiz to test your mettle — and she’s a tough one. Can you beat my incredibly embarrassing score of 5 out of 10?

😬 Vaguely related baseball link: Check out New Era’s very dumb new hats.

UNFORTUNATE INJURY

Atlanta United striker Emmanuel Latte Lath — the $22-million man who’s scored two of the team’s three goals this season — entered concussion protocol Monday. He got banged around in the first half of Saturday’s draw with New York but cleared initial testing and returned to play.

Latte Lath’s availability for Sunday’s big home faceoff against Miami is TBD.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Dyson Daniels (25 points) and Zaccharie Risacher (22 points, eight rebounds) led the Trae Young-less Hawks to a 132-123 win over the visiting 76ers on Monday night. Atlanta’s now won four straight.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different. If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles! - David Pollack, UGA football legend and former "College Gameday" analyst, on X

Until next time.