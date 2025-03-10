Falcons to lose priority free-agent center Drew Dalman

He played in 57 games and made 40 starts for the Falcons.

He reflected on his time with the Falcons on Monday after the season ended. He wanted to return.

“It’s been an awesome experience and I hope it continues and all of that,” Dalman said. “Playing with incredible teammates over the years and having incredible coaches. I’ve enjoyed it and savored every bit of it.”

Dalman missed eight games with an ankle injury. Ryan Neuzil filled in well.

Last season, Dalman had a 78.8 grade and ranked as the fourth best center out of 64, by profootbalfocus.com. Neuzil had 58.5 (F) graded last season. He’s a fine pass protector, but was not as strong in run blocking in the Falcons’ outside zone blocking scheme.

When drafted, Dalman was no stranger to the Falcons,

As a child, Dalman ran around the football fields while his father, Chris Dalman, worked as a Falcons assistant offensive line coach during the 2005 and 2006 seasons under former coach Jim Mora.

Fifteen years later, Dalman was back in Flowery Branch after getting drafted.

Before becoming a coach, Dalman’s father spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 1993-99 after a standout collegiate career at Stanford. Dalman knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a professional football player at a young age. Like his dad, Dalman also attended Stanford as a three-star prospect and became a three-year starter.

In his rookie season, the Falcon tried to rotate him in with Matt Hennessy at center.

He took over as the starter in 2022 and started all 17 games.

