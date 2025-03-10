These Georgia Bulldogs are poised to emerge as standouts after spring practice

So here are some players who people will talk about in a different light coming out of spring, as opposed to how they might be viewed entering spring practice. Call them up-and-comers or breakout players, these are some players who have a chance to change the trajectory of their Georgia careers.

Running back Bo Walker

Nate Frazier obviously is Georgia’s top running back, returning after leading the Bulldogs in rushing as a freshman.

Georgia never wants to put too much on one running backs plate, which creates the need to find a partner for Frazier to split carries with. Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson, as has been the case often in their Georgia careers, are working their way back from injury.

Sophomores Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips may have an edge in experience, but there has been some early buzz surrounding the freshman Walker. Running back is a position where freshmen have come in and played before, so we shouldn’t be shocked if Walker made a strong first impression for the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Sacovie White

Georgia brought in seven new wide receivers this offseason and could see Colbie Young return to competition as well.

But our money is on White to have a strong spring. He redshirted in his first season in Athens but seemed on the cusp of breaking into the lineup a couple of times.

While players like Zachariah Branch and Talyn Taylor might have more upside, don’t count out White and what he might be able to do in his second year in Georgia’s program.

Tight end Ethan Barbour

Georgia has recruited the tight end position extremely well of late. It helps when you have someone like Brock Bowers, but even after his departure, this group is brimming with talent.

Barbour was one of two 4-star prospects Todd Hartley inked in his last class, with Elyiss Williams being the other. While the latter has more freaky traits — which led in large part to a higher recruiting ranking — it’s Barbour who has generated more buzz early on.

Barbour isn’t likely to usurp playing time from Oscar Delp or Lawson Luckie, but there are snaps to be had and Barbour, like Luckie did himself, can hit the ground running as he starts his Georgia career.

Offensive tackle Bo Hughley

No position group will be watched closer this spring than Stacy Searels'. With Monroe Freeling working his way back from a shoulder injury, the tackle position will draw plenty of attention.

Hughley signed with Georgia in the same 2023 recruiting class as Freeling. He missed last spring with a shoulder injury, which stunted his development. Georgia needs all the help it can get at tackle, and now would be the perfect time for Hughley to meet the moment.

Earnest Greene, Jah Jackson, Michael Uini and Jamal Meriweather merit discussion as well. But a big spring from Hughley would give Georgia much more confidence about its offensive line entering 2025.

Defensive lineman Jordan Thomas

You could go with any of the five defensive linemen Georgia signed as a part of the 2024 signing class. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye got on the field early last year, but a season-ending injury forced him to redshirt.

Thomas, Justin Greene, Nasir Johnson and Nnamdi Ogboko all redshirted as well. Given what the Bulldogs have to replace on the defensive line, this group really needs to make strides this spring.

Jonah-Ajonye might be limited as he works his back from the injury. With Christen Miller also likely limited, Thomas may be able to play some more snaps on the interior of Georgia’s defensive line.

Outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson

This might be the easiest player to pick of the bunch.

Damon Wilson and Sam M’Pemba are off playing for other SEC schools. Chaz Chambliss exhausted his eligibility, and junior Gabe Harris is recovering from an injury.

The only three players behind Johnson at the position — Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon — have yet to play a down for Georgia.

Johnson forced his way on to some of Georgia’s special-teams packages a year ago and acclimated himself for the Bulldogs.

He’ll need to do a lot more for assistant coach Chiedra Uzo-Diribe this spring given where the outside linebacker group is at.

Inside linebacker Justin Williams

Chris Cole has gotten a lot of positive praise this offseason, and understandably so.

But it’s Georgia’s other 5-star 2024 linebacker that we’re thinking will make a leap.

Coach Kirby Smart often spoke about how close Williams was to Cole in terms of development. With Jalon Walker and Smael Mondon off to the NFL, Williams now has a chance to better show how disruptive he can be.

This is a stacked position for Georgia, with CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson returning as well. Nothing will be given to Williams, but he has the opportunity to earn a key role for himself this spring.

Defensive back Demello Jones

With Daylen Everette returning, the battle for the other cornerback spot among Jones, Ellis Robinson and Daniel Harris figures to be one of the more competitive this spring.

Harris has the edge in experience, while Robinson may be as naturally talented as any cornerback Georgia has had.

Jones has existed a little in Robinson’s shadow to this point, as both signed as members of the 2024 recruiting class. But the proverbial light came on for Jones in the late stages of last season, and now he has a chance to further show how talented he is.

Don’t expect this position battle to be settled this spring. But don’t be surprised if Jones becomes a major talking point when things wrap up after G-Day.