Can you ace this quiz about Atlanta Braves history?

The Atlanta Braves are in North Port, Florida, preparing for another attempt at MLB’s postseason and a shot at the World Series.

After a relatively quiet offseason, the Braves are banking on a return to health of stars such as Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider and a bounce-back season by players such as Matt Olson.

The Braves’ season opener is coming up March 27 at the Padres, and expectations are high for the team throughout the baseball world, but there are question marks.