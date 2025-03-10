Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Can you ace this quiz about Atlanta Braves history?

Atlanta Braves' Chipper Jones, right, is congratulated by teammate Andruw Jones after Chipper Jones homered during the eighth inning of the Braves' baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 5, 2007, in Los Angeles.

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Braves are in North Port, Florida, preparing for another attempt at MLB’s postseason and a shot at the World Series.

After a relatively quiet offseason, the Braves are banking on a return to health of stars such as Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider and a bounce-back season by players such as Matt Olson.

The Braves’ season opener is coming up March 27 at the Padres, and expectations are high for the team throughout the baseball world, but there are question marks.

Speaking of question marks, here’s a quick quiz to test your knowledge of the Braves’ history. Whether it confirms what you already knew or provides you with fun information that you didn’t know, take a look at these 10 questions — and have fun with it.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Pitchers get in some work during Thursday's spring training activities at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar chases a fly-ball on the baseball field during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

