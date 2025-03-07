Braves’ Spencer Strider overwhelming, even ‘nasty,’ in live batting practice

NORTH PORT, Fla. — In a test of his surgically repaired elbow, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was impressive in a 30-pitch live batting practice session at CoolToday Park on Friday.

It was believed to be his second such workout this spring in his return from April 2024 surgery to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right (pitching) elbow.

Pitching to catcher Curt Casali with no other players on the field, Strider pitched to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies across two simulated innings. Facing them a total of seven times, Strider recorded four strikeouts against one walk with a number of swing-and-misses.