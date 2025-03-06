Georgia football spring practice: The most important player at each position

But Georgia will be better off if the following players become positive talking points by mid-April.

Quarterback: Ryan Puglisi

No, this does not mean Puglisi will emerge as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Gunner Stockton very much is seen as the front-runner for this spot and probably will remain ahead after G-Day.

Puglisi will have a chance to make the most out of his first-team reps. He didn’t play in last year’s spring game, as he dealt with a knee injury. Now, he has a chance to be one of the biggest talking points for the Bulldogs.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

Running back: Nate Frazier

Maybe you could go with Chauncey Bowens or Bo Walker, as they have a chance to emerge as the No. 2 running back while Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson recover from injuries.

But we’re going to go with the player who might be the best player on Georgia’s offense in 2025. If Frazier can have a big spring, both as a playmaker and leader, expectations should only grow for the sophomore running back.

Wide receiver: Noah Thomas

You could with a number of newcomers here. Incoming freshmen Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley certainly will draw plenty of eyeballs this spring. So will transfer Zachariah Branch.

But if there’s someone who can come in and change the wide receiver immediately, it might be Thomas, a transfer from Texas A&M. He’s proved to be the most productive college player among Georgia’s wide receivers. He has good size, something Georgia sorely missed last season.

If Thomas can have a strong spring, he should make life much easier for Georgia’s next quarterback.

Tight end: Jaden Reddell

This group has plenty of experience in Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. It also has two newcomers in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour.

But it’s a second-year player who has a real opportunity in Reddell. He has spent a year in the Georgia system and has a chance to pick up the snaps made available by Benjamin Yurosek’s departure.

Reddell likely won’t lead Georgia’s tight ends in receptions or touchdowns, but his athletic ability and physical style give him a chance to make a difference for the Bulldogs in 2025.

Offensive line: Daniel Calhoun

If Monroe Freeling was healthy, he would be the player at this spot. However the offensive tackle is expected to be limited because of labrum surgery.

The offensive tackle competition will be worth watching, with Earnest Greene, Bo Hughley and Jah Jackson pushing for first-team reps.

But we’re looking at the second-year guard as someone with a real chance to earn playing time. Georgia has to replace both of its starting guards, and Calhoun has all the tools to follow in the footsteps of Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild.

Defensive line: Jordan Hall

Christen Miller is expected to be limited because of injury. You could go with incoming freshman Elijah Griffin, or second-year players Xzavier McLeod and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Instead we’ll go with Hall, whose 2024 season was derailed by injury. He was able to play in the final six games of the year.

Georgia needs Hall to step up entering 2025. The Bulldogs have a lot of key players to replace, including four potential draft picks. Hall has the talent to be one eventually, he just needs to get on the field and prove it.

“Jordan Hall, he had a down year due to some injuries, but he’s a tough, tough guy. He’s one of the vocal leaders on the team right now,” former Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson said.

Inside linebacker: Chris Cole

This one is pretty simple. Cole has a chance to be the next queen of the chess board for the Georgia defense, doing whatever the Bulldogs need him to do.

That likely will include rushing the passer, as the Bulldogs have to replace Jalon Walker.

It also will be a big spring for CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams, as this has a chance to be one of the better position groups in all of college football. And the development of Cole is a big reason.

Outside linebacker: Quintavius Johnson

Johnson gets the nod simply by being a healthy body. Damon Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba transferred while Gabe Harris is expected to be out because of injury.

The other three players at the position are freshmen Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon.

Johnson made some plays on the scout team last season and emerged on special teams. Now he has a chance to really carve a role in the Georgia defense this spring.

Cornerback: Ellis Robinson

No player will be under a bigger microscope this spring than Robinson. The 5-star cornerback ended up redshirting in 2024 despite being the top-ranked signee in Georgia’s 2024 signing class.

Georgia does bring back Daniel Harris opposite Daylen Everette, while Demello Jones will push for playing time as well.

Point being, it’s a crowded cornerback group, and Robinson will need a big spring if he’s to push into a starting spot.

Safety: Joenel Aguero

Georgia has to replace Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson. It brought in three transfer defensive backs to help offset their losses, but the return of Aguero is the most interesting.

Aguero played in 11 games last season for Georgia, but he didn’t exactly pop as a second-year player for the Bulldogs.

He’s now one of the most experienced members of Georgia’s defense and someone who could play either safety or star in the Georgia defense.

The Bulldogs bring back KJ Bolden, who likely will be a key leader on the team’s defense. Georgia will need Aguero to elevate his game to Bolden’s level if the secondary is to sustain its usual excellence.