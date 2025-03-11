Atlanta Falcons
Ex-Falcons starter Richie Grant to sign with 49ers

He was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) lines up during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 23-3. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
35 minutes ago

Richie Grant, who was taken in the second round (40th) overall of the 2021 NFL draft out of Central Florida, is set to sign a one-year contract with the 49ers, his agents Ryan Hogue and Ryan Rubin confirmed in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Grant played mostly on special teams as a rookie, as veteran Duron Harmon helped to train him after practice.

Grant played in all 17 games and made one start last season. He started 32 games in 2022 and 2023.

