Ex-Falcons starter Richie Grant to sign with 49ers

Richie Grant, who was taken in the second round (40th) overall of the 2021 NFL draft out of Central Florida, is set to sign a one-year contract with the 49ers, his agents Ryan Hogue and Ryan Rubin confirmed in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Grant played mostly on special teams as a rookie, as veteran Duron Harmon helped to train him after practice.
Grant played in all 17 games and made one start last season. He started 32 games in 2022 and 2023.
