Georgia legend David Pollack asks for prayers as wife battles brain cancer

Georgia Bulldogs great and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack stands with his family on the sidelines of Sanford Stadium during a Bulldogs home game. (Courtesy Pollack family from UGA Athletics)

Credit: UGA Athletics

By Connor Riley
16 minutes ago

David Pollack shared on Monday that his wife, Lindsey, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Pollack made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, noting that it was a rare look inside his personal life.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different,” Pollack posted. “If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!”

Following the news, a number of friends and colleagues offered their thoughts and prayers up for Pollack and his family. Among those include the NFL’s Scott Hansen, ESPN’s Pat McAfee and former Georgia golfer Kevin Kisner.

Pollack was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001 through 2004. During his time in Athens, he was a three-time All-American. The only players in school history to accomplish that feat are Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers.

Pollack went on to be a first round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, but his playing career ended one year later due to a neck injury. Once his playing career was over, Pollack found success as a broadcaster, working with ESPN’s College GameDay.

Pollack has been a fixture around the Georgia program, whether Kirby Smart or Mark Richt was running the program. Pollack and his family also run the Pollack Family Foundation which aims to “Positively impact communities through empowering families in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area by providing for basic needs and opportunities to flourish.”

