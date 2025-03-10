Georgia legend David Pollack asks for prayers as wife battles brain cancer

David Pollack shared on Monday that his wife, Lindsey, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Pollack made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, noting that it was a rare look inside his personal life.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different,” Pollack posted. “If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!”